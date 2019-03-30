You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Agnes Varda, grande dame of French cinema, dies aged 90

Sat, Mar 30, 2019 - 6:00 AM

file74otq9o3yhvcjuvdmmr.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Agnes Varda, the Belgian-born grande dame of French cinema and an influential force behind the New Wave movement, died at her home in Paris on Friday. She was 90 years old.

A close contemporary of cinema legends such as Francois Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard, Varda won an honorary Oscar in 2017 and the Berlin Film Festival's Berlinale Camera lifetime achievement award only last month.

She made her most recent film, "Agnes by Varda", which shows her discussing her work before live audiences and extracts from earlier films spliced in, to help bid farewell to her audience.

"I have to prepare myself to say goodbye and go away," Varda told a news conference in Berlin in February.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Varda began her career as a stills photographer before becoming one of the leading voices and maverick of the Left Bank Cinema and French New Wave.

Her films focused on the issues faced by ordinary people, such as harvesters (The Gleaners and I, 2000), drifters (Vagabond, 1985) and on women in particular (Cleo from 5 to 7, 1962).

A rare female voice in the New Wave movement, Varda's works are often considered feminist because of her use of female protagonists.

"Women have to make jokes about themselves, laugh about themselves, because they have nothing to lose," she once said.

Varda was making movies until the end. At the age of 89, she partnered with the French photographer and muralist known as JR on "Faces Places", a film that featured the two meandering through rural France, encountering the locals and forming their own friendship.

"Shaken, overwhelmed, bereaved: these feelings that come with the certainty that we have just lost one of the greatest artists of our time," tweeted French Culture Minister Franck Riester.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Look beyond the hype before booking a vacation rental

A night of martial arts mania in Tokyo

Treasuring your suppliers

Must-watch YouTube channels for 5 kinds of cooks

The return of a magazine that changed culture

BMW M850i xDrive review: Shark attack!

Editor's Choice

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

BP_Eddy Lee_300319_3.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Garage

Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave

BP_Tuaspring_300319_4.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB gives Hyflux's Tuaspring till April 30 to cure defaults

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
3 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
4 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Renewal for Bayshore, Dakota Crescent, Farrer Park; Farrer Park to retain heritage

Must Read

BT_20190330_PG1COVERNEW_3738154.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Brunch

Beyond the core: Singapore's office decentralisation

BT_20190330_JLLEND30_3738500.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Feb home loans shrink for first time since 2006

BT_20190330_GRAB_3738833.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab aims to double workforce to 3,000 by 2020

BT_20190330_KITKIAT_3738343.jpg
Mar 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Remisier concedes front-running before executing trading instructions from defendant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening