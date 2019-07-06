You are here

Amazon founder Bezos' divorce final with US$38b settlement

Sat, Jul 06, 2019 - 10:14 AM

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos' divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, was finalized by a Seattle-area judge on Friday, paving the way for her to receive US$38.3 billion worth of Amazon stock, Bloomberg reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos' divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos, was finalized by a Seattle-area judge on Friday, paving the way for her to receive US$38.3 billion worth of Amazon stock, Bloomberg reported.

In April, Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer, said in a filing that 4 per cent of its outstanding stock or 19.7 million shares would be registered in MacKenzie Bezos' name after court approval of the divorce.

The couple announced their plan to divorce in a joint Twitter statement in January, causing some to worry that Jeff Bezos could wind up with reduced Amazon voting power or that he or MacKenzie would liquidate large position.

He retains a 12 per cent stake worth US$114.8 billion and remains the world's richest person, Bloomberg said. MacKenzie Bezos has said she would give him voting control of her shares.

MacKenzie in May pledged to give half her fortune to charity to join the "Giving Pledge," a campaign announced by billionaire Warren Buffett and Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates in 2010.

