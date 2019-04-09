You are here

Home > Life & Culture

AMC greenlights third series in 'The Walking Dead' universe

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 6:59 AM

lwx_andrew_090419_26.jpg
Last July, actor Andrew Lincoln, who plays Grimes, announced that the ninth season of "The Walking Dead," which just finished, was his last.
PHOTO: FOX ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

[NEW YORK] US broadcaster AMC announced Monday it approved a third series in "The Walking Dead" universe - set to premiere in 2020, following the wildly successful original show and its spinoff "Fear the Walking Dead."

The new series, as yet untitled, will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age during the zombie apocalypse, the channel said.

Its first season, comprised of 10 episodes, will begin production this summer in Virginia.

"The Walking Dead" started life in 2003 as a comic book written by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, before being adapted for television in 2010.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The show was a huge success with audiences even beating out major terrestrial networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox on ratings.

In the prized 18-49 demographic, "The Walking Dead" was for several seasons the most watched programming on US television, and beating out even sports, a feat which had never before been achieved by a cable show.

At its peak, it drew 17 million overall viewers.

But audiences began declining steeply in 2017, even though it still dominates cable.

The series is centered on Rick Grimes, a sheriff who wakes up from a coma following an injury to find the world has been overrun by the undead. He then goes on a search for other survivors.

Last July, actor Andrew Lincoln, who plays Grimes, announced that the ninth season of "The Walking Dead," which just finished, was his last.

The show itself will continue and AMC has already committed to a tenth season.

In 2013, the channel launched the spinoff "Fear the Walking Dead" which was also well received though less successful. AMC Networks, the parent of AMC, has already announced several feature films set in the universe.

AFP

Life & Culture

Say Shazam! and the movie fans will turn up in droves

Catholic leaders in Japan to conduct survey on sexual abuse

Michelle Pfeiffer thinks you should know what's in your perfume

Box office: 'Shazam!' grows to US$53 million debut

Independent march in Havana believed first for communist-run Cuba, organisers say

Hong Kong opera brings together China, Trump and ping-pong

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains

Must Read

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

BP_Johor Bahru Port_090419_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening