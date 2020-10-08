You are here

Home > Life & Culture

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel Literature Prize

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 8:41 PM

file7co2gya17dl19gfoelik.jpg
American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday, an unexpected choice known for themes of childhood and family life that draw inspiration from myths and classical motifs.
PHOTO: AFP

[STOCKHOLM] American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday, an unexpected choice known for themes of childhood and family life that draw inspiration from myths and classical motifs.

Dr Gluck, 77, was honoured "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal," the Academy said.

Dr Gluck won the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for her collection The Wild Iris and the National Book Award for her latest collection, Faithful and Virtuous Night, in 2014.

The Academy's permanent secretary Mats Malm said he had spoken to Dr Gluck just before making the public announcement.

"The message came as a surprise, but a welcome one as far as I could tell," Mr Malm told reporters.

SEE ALSO

Two women share Nobel Chemistry Prize for genome work

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Dr Gluck was not seen as a favourite for the Nobel in the run-up to Thursday's announcement - though betting sites' odds on her reportedly plunged just before Thursday's announcement.

The chair of the Academy's Nobel committee, Anders Olsson, lamented that she was not more well-known, "at least outside the US' borders", and had not been translated into many other languages.

She is the fourth woman to win the Nobel Literature Prize in the past decade - after Olga Tokarczuk, Svetlana Alexievich and Alice Munro - and only the 16th since the Nobel prizes were first awarded in 1901.

A professor of English at Yale University, Dr Gluck "seeks the universal, and in this she takes inspiration from myths and classical motifs, present in most of her works," the Academy said in its prize citation.

"The voices of Dido, Persephone, and Eurydice - the abandoned, the punished, the betrayed - are masks for a self in transformation, as personal as it is universally valid." Her collections The Triumph of Achilles (1985) and Ararat (1990) address "almost brutally straightforward images of painful family relations", the jury said, noting that her use of a "deceptively natural tone is striking", with "no trace of poetic ornament." Dr Gluck is also a poet of radical change and rebirth, describing in her poem Snowdrops the miraculous return of life after winter, her work often marked by "humour and biting wit".

The jury said her 2006 collection "Averno" was a "masterly collection, a visionary interpretation of the myth of Persephone's descent into Hell in the captivity of Hades, the god of death." "She writes oneiric, narrative poetry recalling memories and travels, only to hesitate and pause for new insights. The world is disenthralled, only to become magically present once again," the Academy concluded.

Last year, the Swedish Academy gave the nod to Austrian novelist Peter Handke which unleashed a flood of criticism, as many wondered how it could award a writer known for supporting Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic in the Balkan wars and playing down his army's atrocities.

The Academy defended that choice as being made solely on literary merit without political considerations.

The Nobel Prize comes with a medal and a prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (S$1.52 million).

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Football: Lack of fans a factor in 'crazy' EPL scorelines, says Wolves skipper Conor Coady

Botticelli art sale to save tycoon US$33m in capital gains taxes

Keppel Club offered SICC Bukit course; NTUC declines offer

Children for Children adopts a mix of virtual, physical activities for 1,000 kids

T-Rex fossil sells for record US$31.8m

Johnny Nash, who sang 'I can see clearly now', dies at 80

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 09:12 PM
Government & Economy

Trump says he won't participate in virtual debate with Biden

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said he will not participate in the next debate with Democratic nominee Joe...

Oct 8, 2020 08:30 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical enters framework agreement with Prudential to provide health services

HC Surgical Specialists announced on Thursday that it has entered into a framework agreement with Prudential...

Oct 8, 2020 08:30 PM
Government & Economy

UK economy 7-10% below pre-Covid levels

[LONDON] Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey on Thursday said UK economic output in the third quarter was between...

Oct 8, 2020 07:50 PM
Technology

TalkTalk mulling take-private offer from Toscafund

[LONDON] TalkTalk Telecom said it received a preliminary non-binding offer from Toscafund Asset Management of 97...

Oct 8, 2020 07:44 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand delays hosting of first foreign tourists since April

[BANGKOK] Thailand is pushing back plans to receive its first batch of foreign tourists due to administrative issues...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Rich Capital drops PrimePartners as continuing sponsor

HDB resale prices rise for third straight month in September: SRX

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for