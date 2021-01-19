You are here

An artwork for the festive season

Do a charitable deed this January by purchasing an artwork created by socially-disadvantaged individuals.
Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM
BT_20210119__HYPAINTING19_02JF_4412023.jpg
Right: Nature (50cm by 50cm, acrylic on canvas) by Angel Tee,13, has a starting bid of S$300. Left: Floating Flowers (100cm by 60cm, acrylic on canvas) by Judy Boey Ming Fang has a starting bid of S$500.
PHOTOS: TRCL

BT_20210119__HYPAINTING19B__4412031.jpg
Above: Melati Jahari's Song Birds (50cm by 50cm, acrylic on canvas) has a starting bid of S$300.
PHOTO: TRCL

BT_20210119__HYPAINTING19_02JF_4412023.jpg
Above: How I Wish is a paper print created by Jasmine Yau from Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore) together with students from School of the Arts.
PHOTO: SOTA/MDAS

BUY an artwork for your home and simultaneously help financially-disadvantaged children and people with muscular dystrophy.

An online art auction (www.therice.sg/auctions/) invites visitors to place their donation bids on any of the 26 artworks created by socially-disadvantaged youths and...

