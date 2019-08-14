Andy Murray returns to singles tennis to a trouncing

Mason, Ohio

ANDY MURRAY stepped back into the fray of singles tennis on Monday, seven months after he seemed ready to bid farewell to the sport.

Dusting off a game coated with rust, Murray lost to Richard Gasquet, 6-4, 6-4, in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters but showed flashes of the ability that had taken him to the No 1 ranking and three Grand Slam titles.

"I don't really know what I was expecting, to be honest," said Murray, who announced after the loss that he would not play singles at the US Open, which begins on Aug 26. "I think I did OK. I think there were a lot of things I would like to have done better in the match, but, you know, you also have to be somewhat realistic, as well, in terms of what you can expect in terms of how you actually play and hit the ball." Monday's singles match was the first for Murray, 32, since the Australian Open in January, when his five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut was treated as a swansong.

But after a hip-resurfacing operation in January, Murray began working his way back. He played doubles in five tournaments this summer and began playing practice sets in singles with other top players while he competed in doubles in Washington and Montreal.

The US Open's wild card entries are set to be announced on Tuesday, but Murray decided early not to request one. He plans to play doubles, though, both men's and mixed.

"I didn't want to take a wild card today, because I just didn't know how I was going to feel after a match," he said. "I felt like I wanted to be fair, to maybe try and get a couple of matches in before making a decision like that." Murray could have tried to secure a wild card and decided later whether to withdraw, either to be replaced by an alternate or a lucky loser. He also could have entered four weeks ago using a protected ranking.

But Murray suggested that his relatively early decision to not play singles at the US Open - where he won the singles title in 2012 - was hastened by what happened two years ago, when his late withdrawal from the tournament drew flak because he was seen to be leaving the men's draw badly unbalanced - and ultimately devoid of top-10 players by the fourth round.

After fielding constant questions about his health in recent years, Murray was wary of making more news. "I know if I would have taken the wild card and then not played, then I would have been getting loads of questions about my hip: 'Why has he turned it down? Is something wrong? What's the problem?'" he said. "That didn't feel right to me." The rebirth of Murray's singles career on Monday seemed to bring his tennis back to its nascent form. Instead of engaging in the pounding play that helped him grind his way to the No 1 ranking, Murray opted for the creative off-speed shots, drop shots and lobs that he used to break onto the world stage as a teen.

He wasn't always ready to fully engage in those points, however, letting several Gasquet drop shots fall uncontested. Murray admitted after the match that while he had been in pain he had developed a "bad habit" of not running down every ball in hopes of preserving his deteriorating hip.

"At the end, I did start reacting and I actually got to some pretty difficult shots, so that was good," he said. "But that wasn't the case at the beginning of the match." Considering his lack of match play while dealing with his hip issues, Murray was able to put the loss in perspective. NYTIMES