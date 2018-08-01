You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Anna Wintour to stay 'indefinitely' at Vogue, quashing exit rumours

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 8:23 AM

2018-08-01T000737Z_445259592_RC19B609BB80_RTRMADP_3_PEOPLE-ANNA-WINTOUR.JPG
Anna Wintour, the influential editor of Vogue magazine, is remaining in her job "indefinitely", publisher Conde Nast said on Tuesday, refuting rumours that she was on her way out after 30 years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Anna Wintour, the influential editor of Vogue magazine, is remaining in her job "indefinitely", publisher Conde Nast said on Tuesday, refuting rumours that she was on her way out after 30 years.

"Anna Wintour is an incredibly talented and creative leader whose influence is beyond measure. She is integral to the future of our company's transformation and has agreed to work with me indefinitely in her role as @voguemagazine editor-in-chief and artistic director of Conde Nast," Conde Nast chief executive Bob Sauerberg said in a statement on the company's Twitter feed

Ms Wintour, 68, known for her large sunglasses, pageboy haircut, and aloof public profile, has been editor in chief of the fashion magazine since 1988.

Rumours that she was about to step down or be pushed aside have been swirling in the fashion industry for weeks. Women's Wear Daily wrote earlier this month that speculation about her exit "has reached a crescendo louder than a tea kettle on full boil".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

London-born Ms Wintour has a towering influence in the fashion world, which was only boosted by 2006 movie "The Devil Wears Prada" starring Meryl Streep as a formidable magazine editor thought to be based on her.

Ms Wintour was promoted to artistic director of Conde Nast, Vogue's publisher, in 2013.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

SINGAPORE-STOCKS-083055.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits, business trusts improve disclosure practices

nz-great-310718.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern posts Q2 profit of S$237.6m, up 3%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening