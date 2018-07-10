You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Ant-Man And The Wasp tops box office

Tue, Jul 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180710_UWMOVIE10_3494994.jpg
Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd reprise their roles as The Wasp and Ant-Man in Ant-Man And The Wasp.
PHOTO: MARVEL STUDIOS

Los Angeles

THE Disney/Marvel film Ant-Man And The Wasp swatted away competition over the weekend, logging US$76 million in ticket sales in North America, going by industry estimates released on Sunday.

The buzzy film, a sequel to 2015's Ant-Man, has outpaced that movie's opening weekend by about 33 per cent in ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

It is the 20th release in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe series of comic book movies, and the first to feature a woman in the title.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This time, Scott Lang (played by Paul Rudd) languishes under house arrest in San Francisco after being caught as his shrinkable superhero alter-ego fighting some of the other Avengers in Civil War.

Struggling to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he is confronted by Hope Van Dyne (the Wasp, played by Evangeline Lilly) and her father, the brilliant quantum physicist Hank Pym, with an urgent new mission.

The cast includes Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Bobby Cannavale.

The dynamic insect duo far surpassed the three-day revenues of the weekend's second-place movie, Incredibles 2 from Disney and Pixar, which took in US$29 million.

But that was enough to push it past Finding Dory as the top-grossing animated film of all time, said The Hollywood Reporter.

Incredibles 2 has reached US$504 million in total domestic ticket sales and more than US$700 million worldwide, Exhibitor Relations said.

Craig Nelson plays the voice of torso-heavy Mr Incredible, while Holly Hunter voices his stretchable wife in the family-friendly flick.

In third spot, at US$28.6 million, was Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom from Universal, which in its third week has already passed the US$1 billion mark globally.

The film has Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard struggling to contain dinosaurs rescued from a Caribbean island and sheltered in a California mansion.

Fourth spot went to another Universal film, newly released The First Purge, at US$17.2 million.

The dystopian horror film, starring Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey, is a prequel set during the original Purge, a 12-hour period when all crime is legal.

In fifth was Sicario: Day Of The Soldado from Sony, at US$7.3 million in its second week.

The action thriller has Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin teaming up to fight drug cartels smuggling "terrorists" across the Mexican border.

All the top five were sequels (or prequels), Exhibitor Relations noted.

Rounding out the top 10 were: Uncle Drew (US$6.6 million) Ocean's 8 (US$5.3 million) Tag (US$3.1 million) Won't You Be My Neighbor? (US$2.6 million) and Deadpool 2 (US$1.7 million). AFP

Life & Culture

Stylish French have the tools to oust gritty Belgians

8th person rescued from Thailand cave

Justin Bieber engaged to model Baldwin: reports

Levelling the playing field for youth through all-round development

Fullerton raises S$200,000 for President's Challenge

The clock strikes midnight on Russia's unforeseen success

Editor's Choice

Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

BT_20180710_LLSIWW_3495384.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Virtual Singapore project to be ready by end-2018: Tharman

Most Read

1 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
2 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
3 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
4 Xiaomi's shares open 2.9% down on debut in Hong Kong
5 Singapore's Temasek set to report record portfolio
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate

BT_20180710_KRCENTRE_3495380.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre

Jul 10, 2018
Transport

Singapore has spent S$250m so far on high-speed rail

BT_20180710_STJURONG_3495366.jpg
Jul 10, 2018
Real Estate

Plans for Jurong still intact, no matter how rail project pans out

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening