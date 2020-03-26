You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Apocalypse delayed? 'Walking Dead' finale postponed by virus

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 6:58 AM

nz_walkingdead_260345.jpg
That is the question being asked by The Walking Dead television fans, after producers revealed they had not been able to finish making the popular zombie show's series finale due to coronavirus.
PHOTO: FOX ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

[LOS ANGELES] When will this apocalypse finally be over?

That is the question being asked by The Walking Dead television fans, after producers revealed they had not been able to finish making the popular zombie show's series finale due to coronavirus.

"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5," network AMC tweeted.

"The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year."

The Walking Dead - based on a comic book about a post-apocalyptic zombie-ridden vision of the United States - is one of the most successful shows in the history of US cable television, smashing viewership records during its long run.

SEE ALSO

Amazon pauses sellers' loan repayments amid coronavirus

With no firm date set for the series conclusion, fans of the hit were left raging - but also noting the irony.

More than half of Americans are under some form of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with nobody certain when life will return to normal.

"It's turning into a documentary looking at the current state of the planet," tweeted one fan.

"This apocalypse totally sucks," wrote another.

AFP

Life & Culture

Icelanders skip hot springs for ice baths

Playwright Terrence McNally dies from Covid-19 complications

Tourism goes virtual in coronavirus-confined California

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

In coronavirus-hit world, sponsors to stand by delayed Olympics

Smelling a rat: How rodents sniff out fake beggars

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 26, 2020 07:13 AM
Technology

Amazon pauses sellers' loan repayments amid coronavirus

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it temporarily would not require sellers in its marketplace to repay...

Mar 26, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Three billion under lockdown as UN warns virus threatens humanity

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] More than three billion people are living under lockdown measures to stem the spread...

Mar 26, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Moody's forecasts recession for G-20 countries in 2020

[PARIS] The world's 20 most industrialised countries will likely suffer a recession this year because of the Covid-...

Mar 26, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Britons answer call for volunteer coronavirus force

[LONDON] Over 400,000 people signed up within 24 hours of a British government call for volunteers to help those...

Mar 26, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Canada makes 14-day self-isolation mandatory for travellers

[OTTAWA] Canada on Wednesday intensified its guidelines for travellers returning home in a bid to curb the spread of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.