You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Aquaman makes the biggest splash at box office

Tue, Dec 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181225_MOVIE25_3651260.jpg
Aquaman, which stars Jason Momoa in a title role infused with new swagger by director James Wan, raked in US$67.4m in the US over the weekend.
PHOTO: WARNER BROS. PICTURES

Los Angeles

WARNER Bros' latest release, Aquaman, made the biggest waves in North American cinema theatres over the weekend with US$67.4 million in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations estimated on Sunday.

That put it well ahead of two other new holiday-timed releases, as Disney's Mary Poppins Returns took in US$22.2 million for the three-day weekend, flying slightly higher than Paramount's Bumblebee at US$21 million.

Together, the three helped boost the year's domestic box-office revenue towards a record US$11.8 billion, Hollywood Reporter said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa in a title role infused with new swagger by director James Wan, with Variety magazine calling Momoa's Aquaman "a bare-chested Hawaiian super-stud with long, shaggy surfer hair and all-over tribal tattoos".

The look seems to work: The film has already taken in some US$410 million outside North America. Mary Poppins, while lacking truly boffo opening numbers, is expected to follow past musicals in enjoying a long box-office run.

The sequel to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny (Julie Andrews in the original), backed by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame. Dick Van Dyke, Mary Poppins' Cockney-accented friend in the original film, makes a cameo.

Bumblebee, a prequel to the Transformers movies, stars Hailee Steinfeld and WWE wrestler John Cena. It drew a lofty 94 per cent rating from Rotten Tomatoes as all three of the top grossing new movies earned strong A- ratings from CinemaScores.

In fourth was Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, taking in US$16.7 million. It has Peter Parker making way for Miles Morales as a black, Latino Spider-Man.

Fifth spot went to The Mule from Warner Bros, at US$9.3 million. Clint Eastwood, who at the ripe old age of 88 says this will be his last acting part, directs and takes the lead role as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel. Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were: Dr Seuss's The Grinch (US$8.2 million); Second Act (US$6.5 million); "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (US$4.6 million); "Welcome to Marwen" (US$2.4 million); and "Mary Queen of Scots" (US$2.2 million). AFP

Life & Culture

May your days be merry and bright

Silent Night: How a beautiful carol shone through darkness and hardship

'Crouching Tiger' star Chow Yun-fat vows to donate fortune

Sculptor gets laughs in New York with monuments to fake tragedies

Poland's Torun gingerbread: the ancient luxury with a secret recipe

Santa arrested in Iraq? Social media says yes, police say no

Editor's Choice

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

BT_20181224_RJENSIGN_3650433.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Technology

Ensign sees big potential in Asia cybersecurity

BP_IPC_241218_6.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
3 As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth
4 Stocks to watch: CNMC Goldmine, Cromwell E-Reit, Boustead Projects, First Reit
5 Top Trump official calls bankers, will convene 'Plunge Protection Team'

Must Read

Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore core inflation slips to 1.7% in November, below economists' estimates

doc73byyit1gqs1lizufi0o_doc6zoygrzcifo1k4ma19qt.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to buy 3 logistics properties in France for 21.6m euros

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Optus extends partnership with fellow Australia telco Vocus Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening