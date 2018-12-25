You are here
Aquaman makes the biggest splash at box office
Los Angeles
WARNER Bros' latest release, Aquaman, made the biggest waves in North American cinema theatres over the weekend with US$67.4 million in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations estimated on Sunday.
That put it well ahead of two other new holiday-timed releases, as Disney's Mary Poppins Returns took in US$22.2 million for the three-day weekend, flying slightly higher than Paramount's Bumblebee at US$21 million.
Together, the three helped boost the year's domestic box-office revenue towards a record US$11.8 billion, Hollywood Reporter said.
Aquaman stars Jason Momoa in a title role infused with new swagger by director James Wan, with Variety magazine calling Momoa's Aquaman "a bare-chested Hawaiian super-stud with long, shaggy surfer hair and all-over tribal tattoos".
The look seems to work: The film has already taken in some US$410 million outside North America. Mary Poppins, while lacking truly boffo opening numbers, is expected to follow past musicals in enjoying a long box-office run.
The sequel to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but kind-hearted nanny (Julie Andrews in the original), backed by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame. Dick Van Dyke, Mary Poppins' Cockney-accented friend in the original film, makes a cameo.
Bumblebee, a prequel to the Transformers movies, stars Hailee Steinfeld and WWE wrestler John Cena. It drew a lofty 94 per cent rating from Rotten Tomatoes as all three of the top grossing new movies earned strong A- ratings from CinemaScores.
In fourth was Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, taking in US$16.7 million. It has Peter Parker making way for Miles Morales as a black, Latino Spider-Man.
Fifth spot went to The Mule from Warner Bros, at US$9.3 million. Clint Eastwood, who at the ripe old age of 88 says this will be his last acting part, directs and takes the lead role as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel. Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were: Dr Seuss's The Grinch (US$8.2 million); Second Act (US$6.5 million); "Ralph Breaks the Internet" (US$4.6 million); "Welcome to Marwen" (US$2.4 million); and "Mary Queen of Scots" (US$2.2 million). AFP