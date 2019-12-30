You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Archeologists discover ancient Mayan palace in eastern Mexico

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191230_KULUBA_3989658.jpg
Archeologist cleaning the stucco of the Temple of the U, located in the archaeology area of Kuluba.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mexico City

ARCHEOLOGISTS have discovered a large palace likely used by the Mayan elite more than 1,000 years ago in the ancient city of Kuluba, near the modern day tourist hot spot of Cancun in eastern Mexico, Mexican anthropology officials said.

The remains of the six-metre high building, 55-metres long and 15-metres wide, suggest the palace was inhabited for two long periods between 600-1050 AD, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said in a statement.

The Mayan civilisation reached its peak between 250 and 900 AD, when it ruled large swaths of what is now southern Mexico, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The palace was discovered in the east of the Kuluba archaeological zone, a key pre-Hispanic site in Mexico's Yucatan state.

SEE ALSO

Mexico seen at least risky since 2014

"This work is the beginning, we've barely began uncovering one of the most voluminous structures on the site," archeologist Alfredo Barrera said in a video shared by INAH.

Kuluba had important ties with the Maya cities of Ek' Balam and more crucially, Chichen Itza, falling under its influence and becoming part of its network of trade and territory.

Along with the palace, Mexican experts are exploring four other structures in the area known as "Group C" in Kuluba's central square, including an altar, remnants of two residential buildings and a round structure believed to be an oven.

Conservationists are exploring reforesting parts of Kuluba to protect the historical site from wind and sun damage, INAH said.

The site should be opened to the public in the medium term, the institute added. REUTERS

Life & Culture

The war on diabetes goes digital

Women take charge in Hollywood's hottest 2020 movies: survey

German fireworks sales fizzle on climate anxiety

Mars 2020 rover to seek ancient life, prepare human missions

Man City's title bid in tatters after collapse at Wolves

Star Wars TV series Mandalorian confirmed for season two

BREAKING

Dec 29, 2019 05:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Bay Tower to be fully powered by renewable energy from 2020

FROM Jan 1, Keppel Bay Tower will become Singapore's first commercial building to be fully powered by renewable...

Dec 29, 2019 04:26 PM
Companies & Markets

AEM acquires French test solutions provider for 7.5m euros

MAINBOARD-LISTED AEM Holdings is acquiring French semiconductor test solutions provider Mu-TEST for 7.5 million...

Dec 29, 2019 04:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux investor invites noteholders, unsecured creditors to offer debt at minimum 85% discount

AQUA Munda is inviting Hyflux noteholders and unsecured creditors to offer their debts for purchase at a minimum...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly