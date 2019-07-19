You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Arnie 'addicted' to Terminator as original Sarah Connor returns for sequel

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 7:03 AM

BP_Terminator_190719_39.jpg
Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back for "Terminator: Dark Fate" because he is "addicted" to the killer cyborg franchise that launched his career - but it was the return of Linda (pictured) Hamilton that stole the show at Comic-Con Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN DIEGO] Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back for "Terminator: Dark Fate" because he is "addicted" to the killer cyborg franchise that launched his career - but it was the return of Linda Hamilton that stole the show at Comic-Con Thursday.

Hamilton, 62, reprises her famous role as Sarah Connor - who she first depicted in the 1984 original, but left after 1991 blockbuster "Terminator 2" - and age does not appear to have slowed her down one bit.

Exclusive footage from the upcoming sequel showed an athletic Hamilton leaping from a vehicle to confront two super-powered, shape-shifting robots with an array of weapons including a gun, a bazooka and a grenade.

"My name is Sarah Connor. I hunt Terminators," she announces.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Schwarzenegger and Hamilton discussed their decisions to return for "Dark Fate," out November 1, in a panel with director Tim Miller and cast newcomers at the world's largest pop culture convention in San Diego.

"It's absolutely incorrect to say that I don't need to come back. Of course I needed to come back ... I'm addicted to Terminator," said Schwarzenegger, who has featured in four of the five "Terminator" movies to date.

"Terminator was the movie that really launched my action movie career."

James Cameron, who also returns to the franchise as producer for the first time since "Terminator 2," appeared via videolink from the futuristic set of the "Avatar" sequels.

He told a whooping audience that his "only caveat" for producing was that Schwarzenegger must return too.

He confirmed that Eddie Furlong, who portrayed John Connor as a teenager in "Terminator 2," will also reprise his role.

But Hamilton, who received calls and emails from Cameron imploring her to return, said she "really gave it careful consideration" because the first two films felt "very intact."

She ultimately decided that due to the passage of time - both for her character, and her own real-life experiences - she would come back to "rock it as a woman of a certain age."

"One day I woke up and I was like, you know what I can no longer worry about trying to be what I was, because I am so much more than I was," she said.

"And that was the moment that I realised I really wanted to be on board with this, that the richness of my life experience is only going to enrich the character that I play."

"Deadpool" director Miller said the new "Terminator" would be adult-themed following fan demand for a darker, grittier sequel.

"The DNA of Terminator is an R-rated movie so not do it feels disingenuous to the source material," he explained.

In terms of plot, Miller said the story follows "Terminator 2" and sees Sarah Connor dealing decades later with the consequences of destroying the shadowy Cyberdyne - which in the future would give rise to nuclear holocaust - at the end of that film.

"Dark Fate" is set to ignore the multiple alternate timelines created in the three "Terminator" films that have been released since that movie.

AFP

Life & Culture

Tom Cruise shocks Comic-Con with new Top Gun footage

Pharrell Williams' manga mania

Fostering a shared sense of purpose

Fashion for hire: Americans go for rental services

Archaeologists find mosque from when Islam arrived in the holy land

Paris orders schools near Notre-Dame cleaned over lead fears

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BP_Keppel_190719_5.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Q2 profit drops 38.4% in absence of project en bloc sales

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Stratech's Chew family is owner of Belmont GCB put up for auction
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 Smart City Kitchens files competition complaint against GrabFood, Deliveroo

Must Read

BP_SGX_190719_2.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to propose scrapping rule on minimum trading price: sources

BP_Peter Tan_190719_3.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence questions witness' loss estimate from Prudential agents' mass defection

BT_20190719_CCGIA19_3839408.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins network of innovation hubs

BT_20190719_STROLLS19_3839483.jpg
Jul 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

NTU, Rolls-Royce to deepen ties in Phase 2 of corporate lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly