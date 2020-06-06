You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Art Basel show in Switzerland cancelled over coronavirus worries

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 10:02 PM

[BASEL] The Art Basel show, which was slated for September, has been called off amid worries about health risks and global travel restrictions.

The decision was made after talks with galleries, collectors, partners and experts, event organiser MCH Group said in a statement Saturday. Earlier this year, MCH postponed Art Basel, which was originally supposed to take place this month.

Art Basel joins dozens of other fairs and auctions that have been delayed or cancelled due to the coronavirus, including the Venice Biennale. The show in Basel, Switzerland drew 93,000 people last year.

"Our teams are now focusing on the digital offerings around Art Basel, as well as on the realisation of Art Basel in Miami Beach and Design Miami in December 2020," MCH Group chief executive officer Bernd Stadlwieser said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism

Michael Jordan donates US$100m to racial-equality causes

'Dear White People' TV series and 'This Is America' song see surge

Golf: Memorial cleared to be first PGA Tour with fans amid Covid-19

California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12

Blood pressure drugs linked to lower Covid-19 death risk; two journals retract studies

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 6, 2020 09:59 PM
Transport

Volkswagen considering more cost cuts to cope with downturn

[BERLIN] Volkswagen is considering more cost cuts to help cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic...

Jun 6, 2020 09:47 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ agrees to extend output cuts as cheats offer penance

[MOSCOW] Opec+ agreed to a one-month extension of its record output cuts and adopted more stringent methods to...

Jun 6, 2020 09:43 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia: Even US$3b not enough to settle 1MDB case with Goldman

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of US$3 billion from...

Jun 6, 2020 09:40 PM
Transport

Malaysia prime minister appoints Petronas CEO to run Malaysia Airlines

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday appointed Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the...

Jun 6, 2020 04:07 PM
Government & Economy

PM Lee, other Cabinet ministers to speak in national broadcasts on Covid-19

[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and several other ministers will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.