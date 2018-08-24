Asian Games: Joseph Schooling ends campaign with four medals after S'pore finish fourth in men's 4x100m medley

Joseph Schooling ends campaign with four medals after S'pore finish fourth in men's 4x100m medley

[JAKARTA] Singapore's men's 4x100m medley relay team of Quah Zheng Wen, Lionel Khoo, Joseph Schooling and Darren Chua finished fourth after clocking 3min 37.68 sec in the final on Friday, the last day of the Asian Games swimming competition.

China set a new Games record of 3:29.99 en route to victory, barely ahead of Japan (3:30.03) with Kazakhstan third (3:35.62) at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre.

On Friday morning, Quah, Khoo, Schooling and Darren Lim were fourth overall in the heats in 3:39.69.

This means that Schooling ends the 2018 Asiad with four medals. He had won two golds (50m and 100m butterfly) and two bronzes (men's 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relay) earlier in the week.

Fellow Singaporeans Amanda Lim (25.47sec) and Quah Ting Wen (25.48) finished fifth and sixth respectively in the women's 50m freestyle final which was won by Japanese star Rikako Ikee in a Games record of 24.53.

That was her sixth swimming title in Indonesia.

In the women's 400m free final. the Republic's Gan Ching Hwee finished sixth in 4:17.86. China's Wang Jianjiahe was first in a Games record of 4:03.18.

THE STRAITS TIMES