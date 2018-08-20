You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Asian Games- Some grumbles over tickets, transport as Indonesia works on fixes

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 9:55 PM

doc71jbos10zs73vdwao2u_doc71ibuf1rf401e2bnwjk2.jpg
Opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug 18, 2018.
SPH

[JAKARTA] Some spectators had complaints ranging from problems with the ticketing systems to transport arrangements on the third day of competition at the 18th Asian Games as organisers in Indonesia pledged quick fixes.

The Southeast Asian country has had less time than usual to arrange the Games after standing in as host after Vietnam pulled out in 2014 citing budget issues over the event, which is second only to the Olympics in size and participation figures.

Organisers had previously noted concerns aired during rehearsal events over transport in Jakarta's notorious traffic and some spectators complained about access to venues around the Gelora Bung Karno stadium complex.

"Transportation between venues within the stadium itself is lacking, because we can't bring our own vehicles. So we're wasting time going to venues," said basketball fan Taufik Sigar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

There have also been complaints over obtaining tickets and a seemingly clunky system that requires online buyers to then queue up to pick up the tickets themselves.

Wina, a Jakarta-based employee and a sports fan who bought 22 Asian Games tickets, told Reuters she had struggled to get refunds following changes made to the seating areas at events.

"We also had to print the e-ticket to exchange for the ticket," she said. "So, what's the point of an e-ticket?"

Indonesian e-commerce company Blibli has been brought in at the request of official ticket seller KiosTix to help smooth problems with online sales and organisers said that the issue of exchanging online vouchers should be resolved.

"We see that KiosTix has taken responsibility for what has happened by partnering with Blibli and other companies," Eris Herryanto of the Indonesian Asian Games Organising Committee (INASGOC) said.

Lina Rahayu, Blibli's marketing communications manager, said the company would provide a ticketing service up to Aug 29 as fans need to buy tickets three days prior to preferred games.

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) President Sheikh Ahmed Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah praised Saturday's "beautiful" opening ceremony and said that the issue with tickets was partly due to the fervour around the event now.

"Yes, we are following up the ticketing issue. After the success, there was lot of request for tickets, this is also a very positive signal for us," he said, noting that transport had also been an issue at other Games and daily meetings with organisers should iron out the problems. 

REUTERS

Life & Culture

For the love of a country house

Drugs and late nights: micro-engraver carves out niche

A ‘Socialist Hellhole’ struggles to keep up with booming tourism

Aretha Franklin honoured at Sunday service at father's Baptist church

Denmark struggles to keep up with booming tourism

Spreading financial literacy through rap

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX share buyback sustains momentum, exceeds S$100m in August

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening