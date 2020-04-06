You are here

Home > Life & Culture

At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years: Halep

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

SIMONA HALEP is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means at least she will be referred to as reigning Wimbledon champion for two years.

The Romanian former world number produced a flawless performance to beat Serena Williams in last year's final but last week's cancellation of the grasscourt Grand Slam means she will not get to defend her title this summer.

Halep, 28, is currently back in her native Romania where she has been locked down at home for 22 days, only popping out briefly to jog around the grounds of her residence.

Asked about the Wimbledon cancellation, announced last Wednesday, Halep told Eurosport's Tennis Legends vodcast: "I take it positively, because I am now the defending champion for two years. So, I have to live with that for one more year so that's a good thing again.

"I am excited that I will be able to play the first match on (the) Tuesday I think on Centre Court. So, I really want to make this experience. It's going to be great for sure." The WTA Tour and ATP Tour have been shut down until the middle of July, at least, but Halep is geared up for a longer suspension of the season, possibly the whole year.

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: The digital fight against Covid-19

"I know that the worst scenario in my head is that this year is going to be cancelled and, yeah, I'm sure we're going to overcome this period if we listen and stay home safely," she said.

"For the moment, I think it's going to be longer than July. We hope for the US Open (scheduled for Aug 31 to Sept 13) but it's not sure because New York is struggling now."

After so many years jet-setting around the globe, Halep said the enforced time off from the Tour had been welcome in some respects, even if the circumstances were dreadful.

"It's the longest period that I haven't touched a racket. Not the ball, the racket - since Dubai," she said. "And I want to keep it that way for one more month. "I just kept it very safe because I am a little bit scared about it. And I just want to stay chilled. I wake up at around 10 or 11. It's very good to have a lot of sleep.

"No alarm clock, no schedule, so I just wake up. I have a late breakfast and then I do some running here in the complex. Because we are allowed to do it, it's a private residence. "In the house I work on my core and my other exercises. So, every day I am working and I feel fit, yes." Halep said that while she missed her job, it was right that sport had faded into the background at a time of global crisis.

"It's just a world problem and I just want to say that it's safer that everything got cancelled. It's not a small problem, it's a huge problem. And we just have to listen to what they say, to stay home and being very safe," she said. "Tennis is not everything in my life." REUTERS

Life & Culture

Bleeding badly, F&B operators appeal to PM Lee for urgent help

Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for summer 'Mulan' launch

2 members of Kennedy family missing after canoe overturned

BT's Anita Gabriel bags journalism prize in SPH annual awards

Decimated by virus, sporting world will rebound stronger

Join the Pandemic Book Club

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 5, 2020 10:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng subsidiary sells 77 units at Kopar At Newton condo

CEL Development, a fully-owned subsidiary of mainboard-listed Chip Eng Seng Corporation, has sold 77 units at the...

Apr 5, 2020 07:28 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: 20,000 foreign workers at two dormitories to serve 14-day quarantine order

CLOSE to 20,000 foreign workers are required to serve a 14-day quarantine order on the back of a growing number of...

Apr 5, 2020 05:24 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Restaurants appeal for immediate targeted measures

AN informal grouping of over 500 restaurants has sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of...

Apr 5, 2020 04:38 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Government to announce additional support measures for businesses and households

ADDITIONAL support measures for businesses and households will be unveiled by the government on Monday to help them...

Apr 5, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

New Solidarity Budget will help Singapore tide through 'circuit-breaker' period: DPM Heng

DETAILS of another major support package – called the Solidarity Budget – will be announced in Parliament on Monday...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.