THE FINISH LINE

At Virgin Active, bringing the workouts outdoors and online

The global health club wants to push the boundaries for exercise and inspire more people to lead an active life, says its Singapore country director Julien Bera
Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 5:50 AM
A Virgin Active Bodypump class conducted at the outdoor plaza of Paya Lebar Quarter. A single outdoor class can take up to 50 people, more than what is currently allowed in an indoor studio.
Mr Bera says: "We have thoughtfully listened to our members and aim to give them as many choices as possible to live an active life while we all adapt to the 'new normal'."

AS many gym-goers can attest to these days, getting a slot to go for their favourite classes can be a real challenge. It's common to hear how the more popular classes can get fully booked quickly, with people having to join the waiting list and hope that someone cancels later on.

The...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for