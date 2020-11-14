You are here

Home > Life & Culture
THE STEERING COLUMN

Audi A8 3.0 TFSI quattro review: Suspension of disbelief

Audi's A8 can now see and react to bumps in the road, even before it runs into them
Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201114_AUDI_4326346.jpg
The upshot of it all is that you can drive the A8 over road bumps at higher speeds, and it surfs over them as if they were non-existent.
PHOTOS: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

BT_20201114_AUDI_4326346.jpg
The upshot of it all is that you can drive the A8 over road bumps at higher speeds, and it surfs over them as if they were non-existent.
PHOTOS: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

WHEN you come to one of life's little bumps, you can turn away or hit it straight on. If you happen to be an Audi A8, you could instead just banish it, as long as we're talking about actual, physical bumps here.

That's because the A8 now comes with what Audi calls predictive active...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

When Ryan Reynolds buys a football team, big bucks await

Letters from an old guard

Which skin treatment is right for you?

Princess Diana makes dramatic debut in 'The Crown'

The evolving travel 'experience': virtual, actual and in between

Wonder Woman may go to HBO Max shortly after theatre opening

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 14, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Lower investment income, weaker hospitality drag down OUE's Q3 revenue

PROPERTY developer OUE on Friday posted a 52.5 per cent drop in third-quarter revenue to S$134.2 million, due to...

Nov 14, 2020 12:14 AM
Companies & Markets

Centurion's Q3 revenue falls 11% on lower portfolio occupancy

DORMITORY developer-operator Centurion Corp on Friday posted an 11 per cent drop in third-quarter revenue to S$29.4...

Nov 13, 2020 11:13 PM
Government & Economy

Core US producer prices rose less than forecast in October

[NEW YORK] A key measure of prices paid to US producers decelerated in October, consistent with a pandemic that...

Nov 13, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

Trump law firm withdraws from Pennsylvania election case

[WASHINGTON] One of the law firms representing the Trump campaign in a Pennsylvania election suit gave notice that...

Nov 13, 2020 10:57 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as Cisco, Disney jump after results

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as Disney and Cisco jumped after reporting upbeat...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporean Liang Ting Wee named Total Oil Asia Pacific chief, country chair

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

UOB staff to get to work from home two days a week

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for