Audi's new Q8 makes its own luck

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TO THE Chinese, 8 is a lucky number. That also rings true with regard to Audi, since it's only the flagship models of the German luxury brand that have this digit in their name.
For example, the Audi A8 luxury limousine is the apotheosis of regular Audis. Its newest
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg