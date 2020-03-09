You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Australian F1 race without fans? Not a chance, say organisers

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 2:16 PM

AB_f1_090320.jpg
The season-opening Formula One race in Melbourne will proceed as planned this week and there is "no chance" fans will be excluded because of coronavirus fears, Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[MELBOURNE] The season-opening Formula One race in Melbourne will proceed as planned this week and there is "no chance" fans will be excluded because of coronavirus fears, Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief Andrew Westacott said on Monday.

The fourth round of the championship in Shanghai in April has been postponed, while organisers of the Bahrain Grand Prix said on Sunday that their race would go ahead without spectators on March 22.

Mr Westacott, however, said there was no prospect at all of Australia following suit with Sunday's race at Albert Park, especially after a record crowd packed into Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for Sunday's Women's T20 World Cup final.

"Not a chance," Mr Westacott told SEN radio in Melbourne on Monday.

"When you look at 86,000 at the MCG last night... we've got to go around things sensibly and keep moving on through life while taking the necessary precautions."

SEE ALSO

Australia: Stocks plunge 7.3% at Monday close on oil rout, virus fears

More than 107,000 people around the world have been infected by the virus and 3,600 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements. Several international sporting events have been affected.

Most Formula One teams are based in England but Ferrari and Honda-powered AlphaTauri (formerly Toro Rosso) are located in Italy, which has seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

"The interesting thing is the Italian freight," Mr Westacott added.

"The AlphaTauri cars and the Ferrari cars are on their way from (the airport) as we speak, so it's really good. The key personnel are on their planes (and)... we're expecting them in the next 12 to 24 hours."

Brendan Murphy, the chief medical officer for the Australian government, said on Monday that he did not see the Formula One race, which attracts around 300,000 people a year to Albert Park, as a risk to public health.

"There's no evidence of community transmission in Victoria at the moment," he told reporters in Melbourne. "I'm not feeling at all concerned going to mass gatherings or walking down the streets in Victoria. So I don't think that there's a risk at the Grand Prix."

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 02:04 PM
Stocks

Australia: Stocks plunge 7.3% at Monday close on oil rout, virus fears

[SYDNEY] Australian stocks plunged more than 7 per cent on Monday, its worst day since the 2008 global financial...

Mar 9, 2020 01:35 PM
Transport

Cathay could fly freight-only services on passenger jets after Japan curbs

[SYDNEY] Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd may fly only freight to Japan, and no passengers, if it retains some...

Mar 9, 2020 01:29 PM
Life & Culture

Gyms and coronavirus: what are the risks?

[NEW YORK] It's not the kind of thing you want to think about while you're in child's pose in yoga class, when your...

Mar 9, 2020 01:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI loses 4.5% on Monday afternoon

SINGAPORE equities resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory following a steep selloff due to...

Mar 9, 2020 01:22 PM
Transport

US regulators will force Boeing to rewire 737 MAX jets: report

[NEW YORK] US aviation regulators plan to require Boeing to rewire all 737 MAX aircraft before allowing the troubled...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.