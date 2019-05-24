You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Australian horse racing industry rocked by drug arrest

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 12:13 PM

[SYDNEY] Australia's horse racing industry was reeling Friday after a high-profile owner was charged with being part of a syndicate smuggling cocaine on commercial flights from South Africa.

Damion Flower, a regular fixture at Sydney's racetracks, was arrested at his home in the city on Wednesday. An airport baggage handler was also arrested.

Both have been charged with six counts of importing a commercial quality of drugs.

Another man linked to the plot was seized last month. If convicted, they face life in jail.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Flower did not apply for bail when he appeared in court on Thursday.

The 47-year-old shot to prominence as the owner of Snitzel, a Group 1 winner that has become one of Australia's most in-demand stallions. Group 1 are the highest class of thoroughbred racing.

He owns or part-owns some 50 horses, including some with well-known figures - such as Australian rugby league great Phil Gould.

"I just can't believe it. I am hoping it's not true. I've been sick all day," the Sydney Morning Herald cited Mr Gould as saying.

There is no suggestion that Flower's co-owners knew anything about his alleged criminal activities.

Australian Federal Police Superintendent Brad Edgtton said it had been "a complex, multi-layered investigation".

"These arrests demonstrate trusted insiders who are allegedly willing to abuse that position of trust are on our radar," he added.

Police say the Sydney airport baggage handler used his airside access to collect more than 50 kilograms of cocaine from the holds of commercial flights.

The drugs were then allegedly passed to two other men, including Flower.

Some AU$8 million (S$7.6 million) in cash was seized at a property linked to the baggage handler, police said.

AFP

Life & Culture

Plastic polluter: Brazil recycles 'almost nothing'

Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach tentative compensation deal: WSJ

Star's gems worth 3.5m euros 'forgotten' on Cannes flight

Rihanna's Fenty fashion  label debuts in Paris

Snakes on an astral plane

Rush awarded A$2.9m dollars in defamation case, a record for Australia

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan

Must Read

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust IPO's public offer undersubscribed amid market volatility

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

BP_Commerce Department _240519_27.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

US now proposes tariffs on nations with undervalued currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening