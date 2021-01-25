You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Australian Open tweaks lead-in events for players in virus lockdown

Mon, Jan 25, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Melbourne

AUSTRALIAN Open organisers on Sunday released a revised schedule for lead-in events to the tennis Grand Slam, saying it would give players more time to prepare after a 14-day quarantine lockdown.

More than a quarter of the tournament's players have been confined to their hotel rooms after coronavirus cases were detected on charter flights carrying them into the largely virus-free country.

The positive cases, on three of 17 flights carrying more than 1,000 people, threw preparations for the tournament into disarray as players complained they would struggle to be ready to hit the court.

Tennis Australia said in a statement that the tournament build-up had been revamped after "extensive consultation" to help give the 72 affected players "the best possible preparation and training opportunities".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A third WTA 500 event will run from Feb 3-7 for players who have been unable to train, while the two original events will go ahead with reduced draw sizes.

The two ATP 250 events will start 24 hours later, on Feb 1, and each feature an increased singles main draw size of 56. The ATP Cup will also be delayed 24 hours to Feb 2.

"This has been a particularly challenging time for the athletes in hard lockdown and we, along with the WTA and ATP, aim to do everything we can to help," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said.

"These changes to the lead-in events have been made to give the 72 players a little bit of extra time to help them prepare."

Players on the flights with no cases have been allowed out of hotel quarantine for five hours a day to train in a strict bio-security bubble.

Many participants, including men's world number one Novak Djokovic - who was not in the full-quarantine group - have taken issue with the quarantine arrangements.

The complaints have drawn an unsympathetic reaction in Australia, with many online defending the strict isolation measures as an essential part of the country's success in containing the virus.

Others have baulked at the athletes' requests for eased restrictions, framing them as spoilt and insensitive to host city Melbourne, which only came out of a harsh four-month lockdown in October.

The Australian Open, which was delayed three weeks due to the pandemic, is scheduled to begin on Feb 8. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Charity offers money back guarantee for youth intervention programme

Larry King, TV host who interviewed presidents, dies at 87

Japan dismisses Olympics cancellation report as teams back Games

Even with fewer courses to play on, golf is very much alive

And now we have the 'hawkerpreneur'. Really?!

To be like Fran Lebowitz

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 25, 2021 05:50 AM
Banking & Finance

StashAway crosses US$1b in assets under management

ROBO-ADVISER StashAway has attracted more than US$1 billion in assets under management in three-and-a-half-years....

Jan 24, 2021 09:37 PM
Companies & Markets

USP Group seeks US$11m in damages from 5 parties associated with acquisition of production plants

WATCH-listed USP Group announced in a regulatory update on Sunday that it is seeking US$11 million in damages from...

Jan 24, 2021 09:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

FOOD and beverage (F&B) play Jumbo Group announced on Sunday that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary has...

Jan 24, 2021 05:02 PM
Real Estate

Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

SOME 414 units of the 700-unit executive condominium Parc Central Residences were sold at an average price of S$1,...

Jan 24, 2021 04:21 PM
Companies & Markets

F J Benjamin receives in-principle approval from SGX for transfer to Catalist board

MAINBOARD-LISTED retailer FJ Benjamin Holdings announced in a regulatory update on Sunday that it has obtained an in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jumbo unit inks joint venture to sell Teochew fishball and minced meat noodles

Parc Central Residences executive condominium about 60% sold

USP Group seeks US$11m in damages from 5 parties associated with acquisition of production plants

F J Benjamin receives in-principle approval from SGX for transfer to Catalist board

Central-region condos drive Singapore's private home prices to all-time high

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for