You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Avengers' blast past 'Titanic' to all-time No. 2

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 6:28 AM

BP_Endgame_060519_25.jpg
Disney and Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" has stormed into historic territory, earning US$2.19 billion worldwide in less than two weeks to become the No. 2 film of all time, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LOS ANGELES] Disney and Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame" has stormed into historic territory, earning US$2.19 billion worldwide in less than two weeks to become the No. 2 film of all time, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

That exalted number, which includes the film's estimated take of US$145.8 million this three-day weekend in North America, pushes the superhero blockbuster past "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which netted US$2.07 billion, and even "Titanic" (US$2.18 billion).

Only "Avatar" (US$2.79 billion) has done better. Yet "Avengers" hit its record total in just 11 days, taking in a stunning US$575.8 million in China alone.

Hollywood analysts predict a long run for "Avengers," which drew a rare 96 per cent rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website and features a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trailing "Avengers" by several light years, rival studios still managed to place new films in the next three box-office spots.

Sony's psychological thriller "The Intruder" came in second, at US$11 million. Michael Ealy and Meagan Good star as a young couple who buy a dream home in California's Napa Valley unaware that its previous owner (Dennis Quaid) plans to take it back - at all costs.

In third was Lionsgate's romantic comedy "Long Shot," at US$10 million. Seth Rogen plays Fred Flarsky, an out-of-work journalist who has a romantic interest in his former babysitter (Charlize Theron) who - now a candidate for the US presidency - might seem a bit out of his reach.

STX Films' animated film "UglyDolls" placed fourth, at US$8.5 million. The plot? A bunch of misfit dolls with pointy ears and bad teeth - residents of Uglyville - face a harsh world but finally discover their inner beauty. The voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Wanda Sykes and Janelle Monae are featured.

In fifth place, hanging strong in its ninth week out, was Disney's "Captain Marvel," at US$4.3 million. Brie Larson stars as a former fighter pilot who gains superpowers.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

"Breakthrough" (US$3.9 million)

"The Curse of La Llorona" (US$3.5 million)

"Shazam!" (US$2.5 million)

"Little" (US$1.5 million)

"Dumbo" (US$1.4 million)

AFP

Life & Culture

Companies should strive to help cancer survivors continue contributing

New Scrabble words get the 'OK'

Darth Vader's original costume estimated to fetch US$2m at auction

Sri Lanka catholics turn to TV mass amid bomb threat

Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn formally crowned as divine monarch

Killer asteroid flattens New York in simulation exercise

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 UOB posts 8% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.05b on stronger income growth
5 Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico

Must Read

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BP_CBD_060519_3.jpg
May 6, 2019
ASEAN Business

South-east Asia a rising star for cross-border deals: poll

BT_20190506_LTAMBER6_3772949.jpg
May 6, 2019
Real Estate

Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening