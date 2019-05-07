Avengers: Endgame blasts past Titanic to be second-biggest movie of all time

Engaging Endgame: Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and War Machine/James Rhodes (Don Cheadle). Endgame now stands as the second-biggest movie with US$2.188 billion worldwide.

DISNEY'S Avengers: Endgame continued its unprecedented box office run, assembling another US$145 million at the North American box office during its second weekend in theatres.

Endgame now stands as the second-biggest movie of all time with US$2.188 billion worldwide.

The Marvel juggernaut became the fastest film to gross US$2 billion globally in just 11 days, crushing Avatar's record of 47 days. It has now generated US$619 million at the domestic box office and US$1.56 billion internationally.

In North America, Endgame dipped 59 per cent from its opening weekend. That wasn't enough to secure the biggest second weekend of all time, a record still held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens with US$149 million.

However, it passed Avengers: Infinity War (US$114 million) to hold the second-biggest weekend ever. Only six films have ever surpassed US$100 million in their second weekends.

Repeat viewings from comic-book enthusiasts, as well as premium formats like Imax and 3D have helped box office receipts reach extraordinary heights.

Imax theatres have accounted for US$170 million of tickets sold across the globe, while just under US$1 billion has come from 3D screens.

Only two films in history - Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens - have earned over a billion dollars from the 3D format.

Overseas, Endgame remained the No 1 film in all markets aside from Japan. This weekend, the superhero blockbuster raked in another US$282.2 million from 55 international markets.

Top foreign territories include China (US$575 million), the UK (US$89.9 million), and South Korea (US$82.1 million).

While Endgame continues to be the de facto choice among moviegoers, a number of brave studios opened new movies to mixed results.

The Intruder, a psychological thriller from Sony and Screen Gems, fared the best among newcomers. It debuted in second place, amassing US$11 million from 2,222 North American locations.

That's a solid start since the studio shelled out US$8 million to produce The Intruder. The PG-13 thriller centres on a married couple who recently purchased their dream home, only to realise the seller keeps creepily meddling in their life.

Lionsgate's Long Shot, a raunchy R-rated romantic comedy starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, nabbed the No 3 spot with a tepid US$10 million from 3,230 screens.

Jonathan Levine directed the movie about a journalist (Rogen) who tries to win over his former babysitter-turned-politican (Theron), who is now running for president.

It garnered mostly positive reviews since its premiere at South by Southwest. The opening weekend audience skewed female (56 per cent), while 68 per cent of moviegoers were over the age of 35.

This weekend's final new release, UglyDolls, launched in fourth place well below expectations, stumbling with US$8.5 million from 3,652 venues. STX's animated musical cost US$45 million to produce.

The A-list voice cast includes Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Pitbull, who all recorded new music for the movie. The family friendly adventure follows a group of misfit dolls who learn to embrace what it means to be unique.

Meanwhile, Disney's Captain Marvel got another boost from Avengers: Endgame. It landed at the No 5 spot, generating US$4.3 million during its ninth weekend in theatres. The superhero tentpole, starring Brie Larson, has earned US$420 million in North America and US$1.12 billion globally.

Thanks to Avengers: Endgame, the year-over-year deficit in ticket sales continues to shrink. After this weekend, box office receipts are pacing less than 10 per cent behind last year, according to Comscore.

Hollywood is banking on a number of summer hits, including The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw to help close that gap.

"If slow and steady wins the race, then the oncoming barrage of big summer titles should collectively over time knock the percentage even lower and in systematic fashion in the coming weeks," said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore. REUTERS