You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Avengers: Endgame blows up Hollywood records with huge weekend take

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 6:41 AM

BP_Avengers_290419_17.jpg
"Avengers: Endgame," the hugely anticipated series-ender from Disney and Marvel, set a new standard for Hollywood blockbusters this weekend with stunning hauls of US$350 million in North America and US$1.2 billion worldwide, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated Sunday.
PHOTO: WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES

[LOS ANGELES] Avengers: Endgame, the hugely anticipated blockbuster from Disney and Marvel, set a new standard for Hollywood this weekend with stunning hauls of US$350 million in North America and US$1.2 billion worldwide, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated Sunday.

To put the North American figure in perspective, that means the latest chapter in the adventures of Iron Man, Hulk, Thor and company took in 43 times what the No 2 film, Disney's Captain Marvel, earned for the three-day weekend: a more pedestrian US$8.1 million.

Avengers: Endgame looks likely to remain strong, having drawn a sky-high 96 per cent rating from critics on the Rotten Tomatoes website. With a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Josh Brolin, it took in a jaw-dropping US$329 million in China alone, Variety reported.

Avengers: Endgame could lead to "the biggest revenue-generating summer (and year) in box office history," according to Comscore's Paul Dergarabedian.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Back on Earth, last week's top film, Warner Bros' horror flick The Curse of La Llorona, slipped to third spot at US$7.5 million. It stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz and Patricia Velasquez in the story, loosely based on Mexican folklore, of a Los Angeles woman trying to protect her children from a ghost.

In fourth was Breakthrough, at US$6.3 million. The faith-based story of a mother (Chrissy Metz) who refuses to abandon hope after her son (Marcel Ruiz) falls into an icy lake, was produced by NBA star Stephen Curry.

And in fifth was Warner Bros' lighthearted superhero tale Shazam!, at US$5.5 million. It stars Asher Angel as Billy Baston, an unhappy foster kid who becomes a muscular superhero (Zachary Levi) when he utters the titular "Shazam!".

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

Little (US$3.4 million)

Dumbo (US$3.2 million)

Pet Sematary (US$1.3 million)

Us (US$1.1 million)

Penguins (US$1.1 million)

AFP

Life & Culture

Will selfies save New York's flower district?

Going in circles

To fight waste, think out of the (plastic) box

Proud Bottas wins as Mercedes sweep home one-two again

Ginger Diana? Betting hots up on Britain's royal baby

Harvey Weinstein trial postponed to September

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
4 Organising the organisation
5 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices

Must Read

BP_NO SIGNBOARD_290419_31.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

Apr 29, 2019
Transport

Scoot to suspend flights to 4 cities on weak demand and aircraft shortage

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized

BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening