You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Beatles survivors Macca and Ringo still making music

Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 1:59 PM

nz_beatles_051276.jpg
Forty years after John Lennon died at the hands of an evangelical Christian assassin, surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are still making music, now on their own.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Forty years after John Lennon died at the hands of an evangelical Christian assassin, surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are still making music, now on their own.

Sir Paul may be 78 years old but he is bringing out his 18th solo album McCartney III on Dec 18.

It will be the third album McCartney has released on which he has not only written the songs but also played everything from piano to drums.

Fab Four drummer Ringo is 80 and does not enjoy the same level of global fame as Lennon and McCartney, or perhaps even the late George Harrison, but he too is still going strong.

'HOME STUDIO PIONEER'

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

McCartney III refers back to McCartney, released in 1970 - the first time he did everything himself - and McCartney II from 1980.

"McCartney is a pioneer of the 'home studio' where everything is done at home, because he knows how to play every instrument," said Stan Cuesta, author of The Beatles.

"He blazed the trail for this type of production, as Prince did later on." The first solo album unleashed a firestorm with McCartney publishing a "self-interview" saying he would no longer work with John, George and Ringo, at a time when the split had never been formalised.

This time, he locked himself away on his property in Sussex, southern England, as much because of the novel coronavirus as the workload.

"I was living lockdown life on my farm with my family and I would go to my studio every day," McCartney said in notes released by his US music publisher Capitol.

"I had to do a little bit of work on some film music and that turned into the opening track and then when it was done I thought what will I do next?

"Each day I'd start recording with the instrument I wrote the song on and then gradually layer it all up, it was a lot of fun.

"It was about making music for yourself rather than making music that has to do a job. So, I just did stuff I fancied doing.

"I had no idea this would end up as an album," he said.

The result is a fine surprise as were the albums earlier this year of Bob Dylan, aged 79 and Bruce Springsteen 71.

"McCartney is ageing like nobility by continuing to turn out albums," said Mr Cuesta.

'YOUR BEST MATE'

Meanwhile, if Covid-19 permits, Ringo will be on a US tour in June 2021 fronting his All Starr Band.

The group is sprinkled with greats such as Joe Walsh of the Eagles, and Steve Lukather from Toto who provide a musical platform for Ringo to belt out Yellow Submarine among other all-time Beatles favourites.

"Ringo is your best mate, the good guy," Mr Cuesta told AFP.

After the break-up of the Beatles half a century ago, his own band proved the saving of Ringo who had struggled to adapt.

"There was a time he was lost... his albums were a disaster," Mr Cuesta said.

The All Starrs enable Ringo to tour and regularly put out live recordings and videos, Mr Cuesta said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Even with vaccines, airport testing is here for the long haul

Europe's big guns serve up football feast

Diamonds that rock

Ferrari F8 Spider review: A convertible bond

The smart watch: telemetry for humans?

Indian jeweller's 12,638-diamond ring sets world record

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 5, 2020 02:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Glencore's billionaire boss picks his look-a-like replacement

[LONDON] Glencore has named the head of its coal business, Gary Nagle, to take over as chief executive officer next...

Dec 5, 2020 02:05 PM
Government & Economy

Joe Biden says jobs report is 'grim', warns of 'dark winter' as Covid-19 rages

[WILMINGTON, DELAWARE] President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is...

Dec 5, 2020 01:53 PM
Energy & Commodities

Coal mine accident in China's Chongqing kills 18

[BEIJING] Eighteen people have died after being trapped in a mine in China's southwestern city of Chongqing, the...

Dec 5, 2020 01:51 PM
Government & Economy

US ends exchange programmes with China, calling them 'propaganda'

[WASHINGTON] The US State Department said on Friday it has ended five cultural exchange programmes with China,...

Dec 5, 2020 12:31 PM
Government & Economy

US sets new record of 225,000 Covid cases in one day

[WASHINGTON] For the second day in a row, the United States on Friday notched a record number of coronavirus cases...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Biden says he'll take vaccine, wants it to be free for Americans

Have Covid-19 passport, will travel

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

TikTok sale deadline on hold as talks with US continue

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for