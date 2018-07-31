You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Better with age? Cruise's latest Impossible tops box office

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Los Angeles

IMPROBABLE? Maybe, but Mission Impossible - Fallout, the sixth and latest stunt-filled edition of the Tom Cruise action franchise, has topped the weekend box office in North America, outperforming the five earlier Impossibles.

The Paramount/Skydance production took in an estimated US$61.5 million for the three-day weekend, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations, more than quadrupling the US$15 million earned by second-place Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Impossible has 56-year-old Cruise, who famously still does his own cliff-hanging, car-rolling stunts, ordered to track down some missing plutonium and find a terror-minded villain.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Critics seem to like the film despite its evident weaknesses. Though "often ridiculous", the Washington Post wrote, the film "works amazingly well".

Universal's Mamma Mia clung to the second spot for a second straight weekend, though its take was nearly 60 per cent below its opening.

With a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan, the film uses plenty of flashbacks to fill in the story of Streep's carefree character on the only Greek island with a built-in ABBA soundtrack.

In third place was Sony's The Equalizer 2, with Denzel Washington again playing a former black-ops agent - and now low-profile Lyft driver - drawn into action to avenge a friend's death. It took in US$14 million.

Fourth spot went to another Sony film, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, at US$12.3 million. The animated comedy, whose voice cast includes Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez, follows Count Dracula and his family as they get away from their hotel for their own vacation.

In fifth was a new release, Warner Bros' family-friendly Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, at US$10.5 million, which Variety called slightly disappointing given the film's 90 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The first feature film based on a popular animated series, Titans has a voice cast including Kristen Bell, Will Arnett and Greg Cipes.

Rounding out the top 10 were Ant-Man and the Wasp (US$8.4 million), Incredibles 2 (US$7.2 million), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (US$6.8 million), Skyscraper (US$5.4 million), and The First Purge (US$2.2 million). AFP

Life & Culture

Hong Kong buskers take a final bow

Bringing cheer to the elderly

Beachgoers check out French seaside libraries

China's MeToo movement gains force as state tv anchor is accused

Summer can be bad for your (mental) health

Pope Francis accepts resignation of Australian archbishop convicted of sex abuse coverup

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

BT_20180731_HHBP31_3516346.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Big Oil can stay relevant in low-carbon future: BP

BT_20180731_STWORK31_3516367.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

New national centre to help local firms develop in-house trainers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening