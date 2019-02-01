You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Beyonce, Jay-Z offer chance of lifetime tickets to fans who go vegan

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 7:05 AM

BP_Beyonce and Jay-Z_010219_32.jpg
Music's first couple Beyonce and Jay-Z are encouraging fans to go vegan for a month with a contest to give one lucky winner a lifetime of free tickets to their shows.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Music's first couple Beyonce and Jay-Z are encouraging fans to go vegan for a month with a contest to give one lucky winner a lifetime of free tickets to their shows.

Queen Bey announced the challenge to her 123 million Instagram followers late Wednesday, saying it was in support of the Greenprint Project that promotes adopting even a partial vegan diet to limit environmental footprints.

Fans can sign up for the contest online and one will be chosen at random to win a pair of tickets annually for 30 years to concerts by Beyonce and/or Jay-Z, an estimated retail value of US$12,000.

The superstar known for her groundbreaking "Lemonade" album said she was going meatless on Mondays and eating plant-based breakfasts, while husband and rap mogul Jay-Z vowed two of his daily meals would be plant-based.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Beyonce's personal trainer, Marco Borges, is behind the project. The superstar musicians wrote the introduction to his December book elaborating on its vision.

The pop-inflected R&B idol has been vocal about embracing veganism in the past, having adopted the diet prior to her stunning May 2018 performance at the Coachella music festival one year after giving birth to twins.

She is joined by fellow singers Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande in promoting veganism, which prohibits consumption of all animal products including meat, dairy products, eggs and honey as well as wearing leather.

Research has shown that cutting meat and dairy products can boost the planet's health by reducing farmland use and planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions.

AFP

Life & Culture

Almost half of Americans have heart disease: study

Football fans team up to fight hunger

The Hit podcasters are breaking down Harry Potter, chapter by chapter

From Rings to Ringo: Peter Jackson helms Beatles documentary

Fans call out Ariana Grande for misspelled Japanese tattoo

In France, comic books are serious business

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?

Must Read

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

BT_20190201_JLLEND_3685069.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Mortgage growth in Dec hits record low

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening