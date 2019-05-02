You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Big Bang Theory' cast get ready for final farewell with handprint ceremony

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 8:24 AM

lwx_Big bang theory_020519_51.jpg
As their beloved comedy nears its end, the cast of the "Big Bang Theory" has left its mark on Hollywood history - literally, as the seven actors immortalised their handprints in cement at the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] As their beloved comedy nears its end, the cast of the "Big Bang Theory" has left its mark on Hollywood history - literally, as the seven actors immortalised their handprints in cement at the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Following the daily lives a group of geeky-but-loveable California scientists and their girlfriends, "Big Bang," which premiered in 2007, has for years been the most-watched comedy on US television.

The TV show's entire main ensemble participated in the cement ceremony, including Johnny Galecki (who plays exasperated straight-man Leonard), Jim Parsons (the sometimes-infuriating genius Sheldon Cooper), Kaley Cuoco (the guys' across-the-hall neighbour Penny) and Simon Helberg (astronaut and mama's boy).

Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali, who is cripplingly shy talking to women), Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler, a neurobiologist whose relationship with Sheldon is dictated by a contractual agreement) and Melissa Rauch (the small-but-mighty Bernadette) also took part in the ceremony.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Galecki said taking part in the quintessential Hollywood event was an "epic honour."

"It's been an incredible ride,'' he said. "Thank you all. Thank you to the fans. There is a little part of all of you in these handprints."

The Emmy-winning CBS show's 12th season is set to finish with its 279th episode, a one-hour finale, on May 16.

Parsons said the episode was filmed on Tuesday, the night before their handprint ceremony.

"We did tape our last episode last night," he said, "and yet I can live under the delusion that we're still working together, so this is a real blessing."

"And I want to thank the other six cast members who are with me here today, this experience would not have happened at all with any other combination," he said.

Parsons's Sheldon is the emotional heart of the show, despite his often-clueless social interactions and tendency to focus on his physics research over his friends (and his "Bazinga" catchphrase, which drives the gang crazy). The character was so popular that CBS launched the spinoff show "Young Sheldon" in 2017.

Winner of 10 Emmy Awards, "Big Bang" attracted more than 20 million viewers per episode for parts of its ninth season.

"It reaches so many different people, because it is simply hilarious and these characters are just so lovable," said Cuoco. "It's completely worldwide."

AFP

Life & Culture

160,000 year-old remains of human relative found in Tibet: study

Money FM podcast: Influence: Inch Chua, conceptualiser, writer & performer

Ensuring bicycles are accessible to all

Marina Bay course's first 2-in-1 layout gets thumbs up

More than S$1m raised at SICC's May Day Charity

Oprah 'quietly figuring out' how to wield her political clout in 2020

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

May 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Centurion Corp, Procurri Corp

lwx_Federal Reserve_020519_11.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve leaves key US rate unchanged amid mixed economic signals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening