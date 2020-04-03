You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Bill Withers, soul legend who sang 'Lean on Me' and 'Lovely Day', dies at 81

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 11:13 PM

rk_billwithers_030420.jpg
Bill Withers, the legendary soul singer behind 1970s hits like Lean on Me, Lovely Day and Ain't No Sunshine died Monday in Los Angeles, his family said. He was 81.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Bill Withers, the legendary soul singer behind 1970s hits like Lean on Me, Lovely Day and Ain't No Sunshine died Monday in Los Angeles, his family said. He was 81.

The soulful singer and three-time Grammy winner died from heart complications, his family told The Associated Press.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father," the family's statement said.

"A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other."

The family added: "In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones."

SEE ALSO

Michael Sorkin dies from coronavirus; saw architecture as vehicle for change

Mr Withers was well into his 30s when he began recording music, after growing up in a segregated coal-mining town in West Virginia, serving in the Navy and working as an aircraft mechanic.

But during his 14-year recording career, starting with the album Just As I Am in 1971, he wrote and performed songs that have become anthems around the word, drawn from gritty blues, R&B and the era's confessional style of lyrics.

Long after his de facto retirement from recording — he released his last album in 1985, after many battles with music industry executives — Mr Withers entered the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 by Stevie Wonder.

NYTIMES

Life & Culture

Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds

How to stop the virus making us all fatter

Customers desert South Korea's animal cafes over virus fears

Japan telework orchestra strikes a chord in coronavirus gloom

Chinese students fleeing virus face uneasy reception back home

Money FM podcast: Sustainable hotels of the future

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 11:21 PM
Life & Culture

Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds

[LONDON] Face masks could help limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to researchers who studied the...

Apr 3, 2020 11:17 PM
Banking & Finance

Santander boosts lending capacity to 90b euros after cancelling dividends

[MADRID] Santander Group has boosted its lending capacity to 90 billion euros (S$140 billion) to support households...

Apr 3, 2020 11:06 PM
Transport

Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts

[PARIS] Airbus is studying a sharp cut in output of its top-selling A320 plane series amid an industry-wide slowdown...

Apr 3, 2020 10:53 PM
Energy & Commodities

Deep oil output cuts won't offset unprecedented demand loss: IEA

[LONDON] Deep output cuts by Opec and other oil producing nations will not prevent a huge build up of crude, the...

Apr 3, 2020 10:47 PM
Consumer

Shake Shack's business model slammed by virus as sales plunge

[NEW YORK] Shake Shack faces "outsized near-term risk" related to the impact of Covid-19, given its exposure to high...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.