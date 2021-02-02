 'Black Panther' TV series in development for Disney+, Life & Culture - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Life & Culture

'Black Panther' TV series in development for Disney+

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 6:55 AM

nz_blackpanther_020240.jpg
Disney is developing a "Black Panther" television series set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda as part of a massive new five-year content deal with director Ryan Coogler, the company said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] Disney is developing a "Black Panther" television series set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda as part of a massive new five-year content deal with director Ryan Coogler, the company said on Monday.

Global smash hit film Black Panther starring the late Chadwick Boseman was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book movie to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars, and grossing over US$1 billion worldwide.

It was also credited as a major step forward in African American representation for Hollywood, with a predominantly Black cast and writer-director in Coogler, who is also overseeing a film sequel set for next year.

"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," said Disney executive chairman Bob Iger in a statement.

"With 'Black Panther,' Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment." "We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Coogler's company Proximity will develop a "wide variety" of projects for streaming service Disney+ and other branches of the sprawling Mouse House studio.

"We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share," said Coogler.

The untitled Wakanda series is the latest in a huge raft of Disney+ television shows set in the world of the record-grossing Marvel superhero films.

At an investor presentation in December, Disney announced "roughly 10 Marvel series" would hit the streaming service in the "next few years."

Others included the Samuel L Jackson-led Secret Invasion, If Beale Street Could Talk actress Dominique Thorne in Ironheart and Don Cheadle for Armor Wars.

WandaVision, the first new release in the Marvel franchise "universe" for almost two years due to delays caused by the pandemic, is currently airing on Disney+.

The pioneering Boseman's lead role in Black Panther will not be recast in the sequel film following his death in August from colon cancer, the company has said.

"His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past - and it's for that reason that we will not recast the character," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Disney's investor day.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead of cancer at 44

The Little Things leads US box office despite HBO Max debut

Bringing bags of CNY cheer to the elderly

Inspired by Monet

'Loved ones, not numbers': Inside a British funeral business as Covid deaths surge

'Possessor' wins grand prize at Gerardmer film festival

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 07:04 AM
Technology

Facebook pop-ups to escalate feud with Apple

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday said that pop-up messages on its iPhone and iPad apps will tout benefits of...

Feb 2, 2021 07:02 AM
Life & Culture

'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dead of cancer at 44

[New York] US actor Dustin Diamond, best known for playing the nerdy Screech on the hit TV series Saved by the Bell...

Feb 2, 2021 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Trump's new impeachment team signals aggressive defence

[WASHINGTON] One declined to prosecute Bill Cosby for rape, trading lawsuits instead with his alleged victim;...

Feb 2, 2021 06:53 AM
Garage

AI startup Databricks valued at US$28b, tech giants join funding

[SAN FRANCISCO] Artificial intelligence startup Databricks said on Monday it raised fresh capital at a US$28 billion...

Feb 2, 2021 06:50 AM
Technology

Google closing in-house Stadia video game studio

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Monday said it is closing its in-house Stadia video game studio, leaving the job of making...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US economic growth to hit 4.6% in 2021

US manufacturing remains robust while price pressures build

US: Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

Pacific International Lines' debt restructuring plan approved by creditors

AIG pays US$12m fine in NY pension transfer probe

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for