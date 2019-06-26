You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Blameless UK grandmother, 93, gets her "dying wish" - to be arrested

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 9:17 PM

[LONDON] A British grandmother who has never strayed onto the wrong side of the law in all her 93 years has fulfilled one of her dearest wishes - to be arrested.

To her great delight, Josie Bird was handcuffed by officers and taken off to the local police station.

Her granddaughter, Pam Smith said in a tweet that Josie hadn't been in the best health recently and that she "wanted to be arrested for something before it's too late".

She had been well-behaved all her life and "wanted to know what it was like to be naughty".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Smith told The Manchester Evening News that Josie's wish to be arrested came from a love of watching police dramas and that the whole experience was very exhilarating for her.

Two off-duty officers arrested her and accused her of robbing a shop, she said. They then handcuffed her and drove her to the local police station, but, instead of putting her in a cell, they gave her tea and cake.

"On this occasion and for a short period of time we were able to fufill the wishes of an elderly lady, and give her a day to remember," said Chief Inspector Denise Pye of Greater Manchester Police in northern England.

"We're glad to see that we were able to make an elderly lady smile and tick one thing off her bucket list," she added in a statement.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

US knitting website not hooked on Trump

Canada doctor censured for using own sperm to inseminate patients

French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned world's best

Critics slam millions spent on Prince Harry and Meghan's home

Top French university Sciences Po scraps famous entrance exam to widen intake

Federer looks to turn No 9 Wimbledon dream into reality

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

doc75ydbik23dz8a4dy3dm_doc75cwdkq7hfl59ni6lz.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

file73348ewfss1gn04mc6g.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

loyang link.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening