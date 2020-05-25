You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Book sales soar as French lockdown eases

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 6:28 PM

file7acfkj2iuophw4b845p.jpg
Book sales in France have soared since the country began to ease its lockdown, rocketing more than 230 per cent in a week, a survey showed Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] Book sales in France have soared since the country began to ease its lockdown, rocketing more than 230 per cent in a week, a survey showed Monday.

A study for the trade weekly Livres Hebdo found that from May 11 to 17 bookshops did a roaring trade, with readers desperate to stock up while public libraries remained shut.

Many French bookshops had partially reopened in the last weeks of the country's strict eight-week confinement for takeaway or click and collect sales.

Even so, overall, sales were 60 per cent down compared the corresponding period in 2019.

Despite the proliferation of online reading groups during the lockdown, the French publishing industry has been badly hit, with publishers claiming that revenues have dropped by 80 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Air France retires Airbus A380 in coronavirus response

France has more independent bookshops than almost any other European country, with a fixed price system protecting them from discounting by online giants like Amazon.

But with publishing reeling in the wake of the virus, Culture Minister Franck Riester said Friday that he was working on an aid package for the industry.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

LVMH boss Arnault's company to buy stake in Lagardere holding firm

Cirque du Soleil founder wants to buy back show

Football clubs forced to rethink recruitment strategy as virus impacts transfer market

Less is more as US art museums reopen

BT Budding Artists Fund beneficiaries lead Certis staff in virtual dance workshop

OCBC taps on technology to continue volunteer outreach activities

BREAKING NEWS

May 25, 2020 07:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's APL England loses cargo in heavy Australian seas

[SYDNEY] A Singapore-flagged cargo ship lost at least 40 containers in deep waters off the coast of Sydney when they...

May 25, 2020 07:01 PM
Transport

Volkswagen loses landmark German case as diesel owners stand to receive damages

[KARLSRUHE] A German federal court judge ruled that Volkswagen has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased...

May 25, 2020 06:58 PM
Consumer

S Korean cafe hires robot barista to help with social distancing

[DAEJEON] The new robot barista at the cafe in Daejeon, South Korea, is courteous and swift as it seamlessly makes...

May 25, 2020 06:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Eurozone bond yields steady; focus remains on recovery fund

[LONDON] Eurozone bond yields were steady on Monday, as the market overlooked a paper from Austria, Sweden, Denmark...

May 25, 2020 06:53 PM
Transport

Renault must join French-German battery project: minister

[PARIS] Renault will have to join a French-German project developing batteries in order to receive a five billion...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.