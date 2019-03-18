Bottas and Mercedes dominate Australian opener

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Melbourne
VALTTERI Bottas capitalised on a late pitstop to upset his world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton and clinch the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday with the "best race" of his life.
Starting second behind pole-sitter Hamilton, Bottas got the jump
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg