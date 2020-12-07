You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Boxing: Mayweather to return for exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 8:37 AM

rk_FloydMayweather_071220.jpg
Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring in February for an exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul, the undefeated former world champion announced on Instagram on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TORONTO] Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring in February for an exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul, the undefeated former world champion announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Mayweather, 43 and with an unblemished record of 50-0, last fought professionally in August 2017 when he won by TKO over mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, who was making his boxing debut.

The five-weight division world champion said he will step into the ring on Feb 20 at a yet to be determined venue to face Paul, who has a record of 0-1, with that loss coming against fellow YouTuber KSI.

The fight is the latest exhibition bout featuring ageing former-champions and celebrities.

Former-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, now 54, returned to the ring last month to face Roy Jones Jr in a charity exhibition bout that was ruled a draw.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Boys' Brigade Share-A-Gift 2020 urgently appeals for donations

Pandemic hits tiny Moldova's hopes for wine tourism boom

Gold light brightens Christmas spirit in Venice

China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit

Japan retrieves space probe that may hold clues to origin of planets

Beatles survivors Macca and Ringo still making music

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 08:46 AM
Consumer

Sinovac secures US$515m funding to boost Covid-19 vaccine production

[SHANGHAI] China's Sinovac Biotech has secured US$515 million in funding from a local firm to double production...

Dec 7, 2020 08:33 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, lifted by recent global rallies on sustained hopes for fresh US...

Dec 7, 2020 08:19 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore continuing to seek new travel bubble partners despite HK setback: Ong Ye Kung

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is continuing to seek new regions to establish travel bubbles with, even as the launch of the...

Dec 7, 2020 08:14 AM
Government & Economy

Melbourne welcomes first international flight in five months as Covid curbs ease

[SYDNEY] Australia's second-largest city welcomed its first international passenger flight in five months on Monday...

Dec 7, 2020 08:00 AM
Consumer

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group in talks to buy Debenhams

[LONDON] Mike Ashley's Frasers Group is in last-ditch talks to buy the ailing Debenhams department store in a move...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ki Residences sells 22% of units at S$1,790 psf

MindChamps unit to sell preschool for S$800,000 to Yirong Education

Keppel FELS terminates US$425m contract with Awilco Drilling unit

The Hour Glass unit to buy Melbourne office building for A$68 million

iFast maintains digibank ambitions despite failed wholesale licence bid in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for