You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence

Sat, Nov 30, 2019 - 2:47 PM

rk_PJairBolsonaro_301119.jpg
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader's latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAO PAULO] Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader's latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern.

Mr Bolsonaro appeared to be commenting on social media postings claiming that the environmental organization the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) had paid for images taken by volunteer firefighters that it then supposedly used to solicit donations, including a US$500,000 contribution from DiCaprio.

The WWF has denied receiving a donation from DiCaprio or obtaining photos from the firefighters.

"This Leonardo DiCaprio is a cool guy, right? Giving money to torch the Amazon," Mr Bolsonaro said on Friday during brief remarks in front of the presidential residence.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

DiCaprio denied having donated to the WWF. In a statement, the actor lauded "the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage." But, he said, "While worthy of support, we did not fund the organisations targeted."

SEE ALSO

Goals galore: football's memorable lopsided matches

DiCaprio has been an outspoken advocate on behalf of combating climate change, speaking frequently about environmental issues including the Amazon forest fires. His Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which is focused on projects that "protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction," is part of the Earth Alliance.

Four members of the nongovernmental organisation Alter do Chão Fire Brigade were arrested on Tuesday with police accusing them of purposefully setting fires in order to document them and drum up more donations. They were released on Thursday on a judge's order.

Politicians and other NGOs fiercely criticised the arrest, saying it was part of a concerted attempt by Mr Bolsonaro's government to harass environmental groups.

Scientists and activists blame land speculators, farmers and ranchers for setting the fires to clear land for agricultural use, saying that deforesters are being emboldened by Mr Bolsonaro's rhetoric of promoting development and farming over preservation.

The Amazon rainforest is considered a bulwark against global climate change.

Mr Bolsonaro has repeatedly lashed out at various factions in casting blame for the forest fires.

In a Facebook live post on Aug 21, he said, "Everything indicates" that NGOs were going to the Amazon to "set fire" to the forest. When asked then if he had evidence to back up his claims, Mr Bolsonaro said he had "no written plan," adding, "that's not how it's done."

One day later he admitted that farmers could be illegally setting the rainforest ablaze, but roughly a month later he attacked the "lying media" for saying that the rainforest was being devastated by the fires.

Mr Bolsonaro talked about DiCaprio on Thursday during a live webcast. The president said the WWF paid the firefighting NGO to take pictures of forest fires in the Amazon.

"So what did the NGO do? What is the easiest thing? Set fire to the forest. Take pictures, make a video," the president said. "(WWF) makes a campaign against Brazil, it contacts Leonardo DiCaprio, he donates US$500,000."

"A part of that went to the people that were setting fires. Leonardo DiCaprio, you are contributing to the fire in the Amazon, that won't do," Mr Bolsonaro said.

REUTERS

 

Life & Culture

British police shoot dead knife man at London Bridge, declare terrorism incident

Premier League chief executive search goes on after appointee resigns

Philippines' Duterte apologises after chaotic SEA Games build-up

On the hunt for boxing's next Manny Pacquiao

Can tracking heart rate variability make you fitter?

Zooming in on the larger issue with PMDs

BREAKING

Nov 30, 2019 02:22 PM
Life & Culture

British police shoot dead knife man at London Bridge, declare terrorism incident

[LONDON] British police on Friday shot dead a man who had strapped a fake bomb to his body and stabbed a number of...

Nov 30, 2019 01:50 PM
Technology

Apple reviews policies after Maps app gives Crimea to Russia

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc is reviewing its mapping policies after the company was criticised for including Crimea as...

Nov 30, 2019 01:49 PM
Banking & Finance

France to stress test banks, insurers' climate risks next year

[PARIS] France's financial regulator will subject banks and insurers to climate change stress tests next year,...

Nov 30, 2019 01:12 PM
Government & Economy

China's factory activity returns to growth in November

[BEIJING] Factory activity in China unexpectedly returned to growth in November for the first time in seven months,...

Nov 30, 2019 01:00 PM
Energy & Commodities

Vietnam signs 2020 crude oil supply deal with SOCAR

[HANOI] Vietnam's state-run Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Co (BSR) has inked an agreement with Azeri state...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly