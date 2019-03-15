Break out the batiks: It's party time at Armenian St

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DON your best batiks and kebayas to party like a Peranakan at the Armenian Street Party organised by the Peranakan Museum with the support of The Peranakan Association Singapore. Held from 6pm to 11pm, dance all night, grab tasty bites and visit
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg