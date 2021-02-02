 Bringing bags of CNY cheer to the elderly, Life & Culture - THE BUSINESS TIMES

TAKING HEART

Bringing bags of CNY cheer to the elderly

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Under the Fu Dai initiative, 6,700 festive bags containing essential household and food items were distributed to senior citizens and their families.
PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED BANK (SINGAPORE)

Singapore

MORE than 630 employees from Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) were among the volunteers packing and distributing 6,700 festive bags to senior citizens and their families under the Community Chest's Fu Dai initiative.

The event, which took place from last Thursday to Saturday, was in support of SG Cares and timed with the Chinese New Year festivities. It is the bank's eighth year of supporting the event.

Agnes Teo Sin Ee, project manager of Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore), said that the distribution of the festive bags, containing essential household and food items, is one of her favourite volunteering events. "I strongly believe that everyone can make a difference, no matter how big or small your contribution is," she said. "While Singapore is an affluent nation, there are still members of the community who need support. Hence, I make an effort to volunteer for Fu Dai food distribution with my team mates every year. The bank offers us three days of Employee Volunteering (EV) leave every year, and it encourages us to participate actively."

Patrick Lee, chief executive officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited, said: "The event has evolved with time to meet the needs of the community, especially in the last year. The pandemic has uncovered the depth and complexities of what we need in the community, and I believe this is when we need to step up and contribute what we can."

Chairman of Community Chest Fu Dai 2021 organising committee Foo Say Thye said: "While Covid-19 has brought about uncertainties and new challenges, it has also presented us with new opportunities to support the less fortunate among us . . . By coming together, we have made a profound difference in the lives of those facing challenges."

On Saturday, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, and the Minister of State for Education and for Social and Family Development Sun Xue Ling kick-started the delivery of the festive bags.

