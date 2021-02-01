You are here

Britain's 'Captain Tom' lockdown hero hospitalised with Covid-19

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 10:40 AM

Tom Moore, 100, who won British hearts with a Covid-19 fund raising drive, was hospitalised on Sunday with the virus, his family said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Tom Moore, 100, who won British hearts with a Covid-19 fund raising drive, was hospitalised on Sunday with the virus, his family said.

Mr Moore raised millions of pounds for charity by walking around his garden and then became the oldest man to top the UK music charts with a...

