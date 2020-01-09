You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 6:49 AM

nz_royal_090132.jpg
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a shock announcement on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a shock announcement on Wednesday.

The surprise news follows a turbulent year for the monarchy, with signs that the couple have increasingly struggled with the pressures of royal life and family rifts.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America."

SEE ALSO

Harry and Meghan to miss Christmas with the queen

What constitutes a senior royal is not officially defined, although it is generally considered to be one who is close to the throne and continually carries out duties on behalf of the crown.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Christmas in Canada after speaking of the pressure of being in the spotlight following their fairytale wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018 and son Archie's birth in May.

They had previously announced they would miss Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family, choosing to spend it instead with the duchess' mother, Doria Ragland.

Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, said in October that he and his brother Prince William were on "different paths" and admitted tension in their relationship.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly," he said in an ITV television interview.

MEDIA WAR 

Meghan also admitted that it had been a "struggle" becoming a mother while living under an intense media spotlight.

There are rumours of a feud with William's wife Kate, and she said her British friends had warned her not to marry Harry.

"The British tabloids will destroy your life," she said they told her.

Asked in the ITV interview if she was "not really OK" and life had "really been a struggle", she replied simply: "Yes".

The couple recently launched legal action against British tabloid The Mail on Sunday for alleged invasion of privacy over a letter from the duchess to her father. It came with a stinging statement from Harry about general tabloid coverage.

Harry is also suing two newspaper groups over alleged voice mail interception, or phone hacking.

Asked if Meghan was facing the same media pressures as Diana, Harry replied: "I have a family to protect.

"I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum."

The royals had hoped to turn over a new page in 2020 following a year of trials and tribulations that Queen Elizabeth called "quite bumpy" in her Christmas Day message.

Last year began with the monarch's husband Prince Philip overturning his Land Rover after crashing it into an oncoming car.

It ended with the 98-year-old walking gingerly out of a London hospital after four nights of treatment for what Buckingham Palace described as a "pre-existing condition".

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew - often referred to as the queen's "favourite son" - was dogged throughout the year by allegations that he had sex with one of the victims of US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager.

He denies the allegations.

AFP

Life & Culture

Oscars to go without host for second year

One Championship on track for record 50 events in 2020

Bollywood A-lister backing protesters faces call to boycott her film - but is also praised

Tots continue mission of raising money for senior citizens in need

An exceptional Liverpool year deserves a treat

OCBC Cycle launches new all-women cycling race

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 07:02 AM
Banking & Finance

New UK industry code aims to prevent Carillion-style crashes

[LONDON] Internal auditors should have direct access to top company bosses to help avoid Carillion-style corporate...

Jan 9, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to nudge up growth forecast on boost from fiscal package: sources

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan is likely to revise up slightly its economic forecast for the fiscal year starting in...

Jan 9, 2020 06:54 AM
Consumer

Walmart opened 134 stores in Mexico in 2019, biggest expansion in 6 years

[MEXICO CITY] Walmart last year launched its biggest expansion in Mexico since 2013, opening 134 new stores in its...

Jan 9, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Britain hints at Brexit transition period workaround

[LONDON] Britain on Wednesday suggested it could come to piecemeal agreements with the European Union in post-Brexit...

Jan 9, 2020 06:45 AM
Life & Culture

Oscars to go without host for second year

[LOS ANGELES] The Oscars will again go without a host next month, repeating a format credited with boosting ratings...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly