Britain's royal wedding: What the papers are saying

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 11:01 PM

With less than a week to go to the May 19 wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to US actress Meghan Markle, Britain newspapers are carrying numerous stories about the upcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Here is a selection of stories that appeared in the British media on Monday:

#Markle's father, Thomas Markle, will say sorry to his daughter after newspaper reports that paparazzi pictures of him being measured for a suit and looking at online photos and stories about the couple were staged. The photos were said to have been sold to media for £100,000(S$180,867) but it was not known whether Mr Markle himself was paid. Despite the row, he will still walk his daughter down the aisle at the wedding.

#Guests at the lunchtime reception after the wedding ceremony will not have a traditional sit-down meal but instead will be served "bowl food". The less formal approach will allow the 600 guests to mingle and make the the occasion less fussy. The menu will comprise clasic dishes made from seasonal British produce, much of which will be sourced from the monarch's own estates.

#Harry and Meghan spent the last weekend before their wedding at a "secret love nest". The couple rented a four-bedroom cottage in the Cotswolds in southwest England, a rural area of the country that Meghan is said to adore.

#Prince Harry has snubbed his cousin Amelia Windsor by not inviting her to the wedding. Neither Windsor, a 22-year-old model described as "the world's hottest royal", nor her elder sister Marina, 25, will be going. "Maybe he didn't want anyone upstaging the bride," a friend said.

