You are here

Home > Life & Culture

British royal birth fires up baby name betting

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 7:18 AM

lwx_harry_070519_39.jpg
"James", "Arthur", "Philip" and "Albert" led the list of bookmakers' favourites on Monday for the name of the new baby of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] "James", "Arthur", "Philip" and "Albert" led the list of bookmakers' favourites on Monday for the name of the new baby of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry said the name would be revealed later this week.

Royal names in Britain are normally chosen from a relatively restricted pool of those used by past royals.

This presents Prince Harry and Meghan - a mixed-race former US TV actress - with the difficult choice of whether to follow royal tradition or choose a more unusual name.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, since their baby is only seventh in line to the throne and therefore unlikely to ever become king, the couple may have more freedom to make their own choice.

When Meghan ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig before her wedding last year, she wrote that one of her favourite baby names was Grey, which would work for both a boy and a girl.

That is unlikely to go down well in Britain and the same would go for very American-sounding names such as Bradley, which is seen as highly improbable by the bookmakers.

Slightly higher in the odds ranking is "Spencer" - a popular name in the United States that is also the maiden name of Prince Harry's late beloved mother Princess Diana.

Rupert Adams from bookmaker William Hill said he had seen "a huge uplift" in betting on the name since the birth.

"Arthur is the new favourite but we could see a lot of changes in the odds in the coming hours or even days," Mr Adams said.

At Paddy Power, the joint favourites were "Alexander" and "James", although the odds of "Oliver" were also narrowing.

Arthur, which dates back to the legend of King Arthur, is a popular middle name in the royal family - held by Prince Charles, Prince William and William's son Louis.

Albert was the name of Queen Victoria's husband who insisted that it be used as a middle name by her descendants, while Philip would be a lasting tribute to Queen Elizabeth's husband - the Duke of Edinburgh.

During the early days of Meghan's pregnancy, her father-in-law Prince Charles joked that the couple had received lots of suggestions during a tour of Australia.

"Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist," he said in a speech at Australia House in London.

"But, ladies and gentlemen, I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les," he quipped.

AFP

Life & Culture

Avengers: Endgame blasts past Titanic to be second-biggest movie of all time

Fake mews?

SP Group charity golf raises S$688,888

Scientists warn a million species at risk of extinction

Prince Harry and Meghan welcome a boy

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has gone into labour - Sky News

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

lwx_fed_070519_13.jpg
May 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve sounds warning on high stock prices, corporate debt load

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening