You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Bronx zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 6:59 AM

AB_bronx_060420.jpg
A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for Covid-19, the institution said Sunday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for Covid-19, the institution said Sunday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time.

The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia along with her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions all developed dry coughs and are expected to fully recover, the Wildlife Conservation Society that runs the city's zoos said in a statement.

"We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about Covid-19 will contribute to the world's continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus," the statement sent to AFP said.

"Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers," the statement continued.

"It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries."

SEE ALSO

OUE C-Reit cuts directors' fees by 10% amid 'escalating' Covid-19 situation

All four of the zoos and the aquarium in New York - whose virus death toll has topped 4,000 - have been closed since March 16.

The zoo emphasised that there is "no evidence that animals play a role in the transmission of Covid-19 to people other than the initial event in the Wuhan market, and no evidence that any person has been infected with Covid-19 in the US by animals, including by pet dogs or cats."

Chinese disease control officials had identified wild animals sold in a Wuhan market as the source of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected well over one million people worldwide.

According to the US Department of Agriculture website there had "not been reports of pets or other animals" in the United States falling ill with coronavirus prior to news of the tiger Nadia.

"It is still recommended that people sick with Covid-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus," the department's website says.

In late March a pet cat was discovered infected with the novel coronavirus in Belgium, following similar cases in Hong Kong where two dogs tested positive for Covid-19.

All of those animals are believed to have contracted the virus from the people they live with.

The Bronx zoo said preventative measures were in place for caretakers as well as all cats in the city's zoos.

AFP

Life & Culture

Bleeding badly, F&B operators appeal to PM Lee for urgent help

At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years: Halep

Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for summer 'Mulan' launch

2 members of Kennedy family missing after canoe overturned

BT's Anita Gabriel bags journalism prize in SPH annual awards

Decimated by virus, sporting world will rebound stronger

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 6, 2020 08:30 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit cuts directors' fees by 10% amid 'escalating' Covid-19 situation

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE C-Reit) on Monday said its board of directors has agreed to a ...

Apr 6, 2020 08:29 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index opens lower on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened lower on Monday amid ongoing fears about the coronavirus pandemic.

Apr 6, 2020 08:27 AM
Transport

Australia's Flight Centre to raise A$700m to offset coronavirus hit

[BENGALURU] Australia's Flight Centre Travel Group on Monday said it was looking to raise about A$700 million (S$605...

Apr 6, 2020 08:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil product shipping rates in Asia at highest since 2008: Refinitiv

[SINGAPORE] Freight rates for smaller long-range (LR) vessels to move naphtha and other clean oil products from the...

Apr 6, 2020 06:57 AM
Transport

Boeing extends Washington state production shutdown indefinitely

[BENGALURU] Boeing said on Sunday it would extend the suspension of production operations at its Washington state...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.