You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Brooklyn Museum reaps US$19.9m from Sotheby's art sale

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 1:22 PM

nz_Grande-femme-I_301083.jpg
Art traditionally comes to auction as a result of the three D's: death, debt and divorce. This season, an additional D played a major role: deaccessioning, or sales, by museums.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Art traditionally comes to auction as a result of the three D's: death, debt and divorce. This season, an additional D played a major role: deaccessioning, or sales, by museums.

An assortment of works from the Brooklyn Museum generated US$19.9 million at Sotheby's Wednesday sale, led by a mid-century dining table and a Claude Monet landscape. A monumental abstract painting by Helen Frankenthaler from the Palm Springs Art Museum surpassed estimates, selling for US$4.7 million.

But the biggest fireworks erupted over the lots that weren't offered, including a pair of paintings from the Baltimore Museum of Art that were pulled just two hours before the auction after days of mounting pressure on the museum.

The pandemic has upended the decades-old auction format and schedule. The big traditional November sales in New York have been replaced by smaller events in October and December, with live auctions giving way to live-streaming spectacles. Sotheby's said it drew almost one million viewers to its Impressionist, modern and contemporary art auction on Wednesday, which was broadcast from New York, London and Hong Kong and brought in a total of US$283.9 million.

Ron Perelman's nine-foot-tall (2.7 metres) Grande femme I by Alberto Giacometti, offered privately with a minimum bid of US$90 million, found a buyer, though Sotheby's declined to comment on the acquirer's identity or the price. Mr Perelman's Femme de Venise IV, also by Giacometti, which was supposed to go to auction with an estimate of US$14 million to US$18 million, was pulled last minute following a private sale, Sotheby's said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Perelman's third Giacometti, Femme Leoni, was the most expensive object of the evening, selling for US$25.9 million, within the expected range. (Prices include Sotheby's fees; estimates don't.) The billionaire has sold at least US$480 million worth of art since July after saying he was reworking his holdings in response to the pandemic while seeking to simplify his life.

All seven offerings from the Brooklyn Museum found buyers. A 1949 dining room table by Carlo Mollino, with a rib-cage like support visible through the glass top, sold for US$6.2 million, doubling the high estimate and setting an auction record for the Italian designer. The museum received it as a gift from the Italian government in 1954, according to Sotheby's.

The institution, which has been running a deficit for decades, is seeking to raise US$45 million to create a fund to care for its collection. It's more than halfway to the goal, having earlier sold US$6.8 million of art at Christie's, including its sole Lucas Cranach painting.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Football: Wolves boss Nuno wants better pay-per-view solution

Times are bad, putt golf membership prices are teeing off

Australian scientists find huge new healthy coral reef off northern coast

Fashion's past and present commune at New York's Met Museum of Art

Vintage Alfa Romeos auctioned at Sotheby's

Egypt collector accumulated over 100 vintage cars

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

Protesting Thai students boycott royal graduation day

[BANGKOK] Some students sympathetic to Thai protesters boycotted graduation ceremonies led by King Maha...

Oct 30, 2020 10:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

FirstEnergy fires CEO Jones in wake of Ohio bribery scandal

[OHIO] FirstEnergy fired chief executive officer Charles Jones and two other senior executives after a board review...

Oct 30, 2020 10:30 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Oct 30, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone economy surges in Q3 before expected blow from new lockdowns

[BRUSSELS] The euro zone economy rebounded much more than expected in the third quarter from its coronavirus-induced...

Oct 30, 2020 10:13 PM
Government & Economy

US personal income up by more than forecast

[NEW YORK] Americans' incomes increased in September by more than expected, boosted by employment gains and helping...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 20% to US$536.6m; proposes special dividend for successful YKA listing

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for