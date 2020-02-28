You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Bryant NBA memorabilia items to go on the auction block

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 7:10 AM

nz_kobehandprint_280239.jpg
Kobe Bryant's uniform worn in the 2000 NBA Finals and his handprints from Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood are among the personal memorabilia set to be put up for sale in April.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Kobe Bryant's uniform worn in the 2000 NBA Finals and his handprints from Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood are among the personal memorabilia set to be put up for sale in April.

Julien's Auctions said Thursday that the items from Bryant, who was killed last month in a helicopter crash at age 41 along his his daughter Gianna and seven others, would be included in a sale of more than 300 sports items on April 30.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and 18-time NBA All-Star with the Los Angeles Lakers. He retired in 2016 and his jersey numbers, 8 and 24, were retired by the Lakers in 2017.

The Lakers number 8 home uniform worn by Bryant in the 2000 NBA Finals, when he captured his first NBA crown by leading the Lakers over the Indiana Pacers, carries an estimated price tag between US$10,000 and US$20,000. It includes a black armband worn in memory of Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain.

The 2011 handprints Bryant made at Grauman's, valued between US$4,000 and US$6,000, made him the first athlete to make a cast at the Hollywood movie theatre in a collection usually reserved for cinematic sensations.

SEE ALSO

Thousands attend LA memorial for Kobe Bryant and daughter

Bryant's number 24 home jersey worn in the 2006-07 NBA season, an autographed pair of black and white shoes worn by Bryant and a basketball signed by the 2009-10 NBA champion Lakers, including Bryant, is also available.

"We are honoured to include this collection of his items and pay tribute to this giant who was an inspiration not only to basketball fans but to the entire world," said Darren Julien, president of chief executive of Julien's Auctions.

Other sports items available include a 1984 Los Angeles Olympics silver medal, a replica Fifa World Cup trophy given to Marco Antonio from the 1970 champions Brazil and FIFA World Cup champion's gold medals from 1994 and 2002.

AFP

Life & Culture

Coronavirus fears thin out the Fat Tuesday crowds in Venice

TSMP to deliver personal care packs to SGH front-line staff

Saudi Arabia to host world's richest horse race

Leonardo da Vinci show smashes Louvre's all-time record

Face masks are Paris fashion week must-haves

Prudential Singapore gives out 200 Care Kits to taxi and private hire drivers

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 07:07 AM
Consumer

Beyond Meat triples sales but shares fall after profit miss

[BENGALURU] Beyond Meat Inc said on Thursday that fourth-quarter sales tripled, but shares fell 7 per cent in after-...

Feb 28, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Mixed messages, test delays hamper US coronavirus response

[CHICAGO] Even as US officials warn of an inevitable outbreak of coronavirus in the United States, and are alerting...

Feb 28, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Top Democrat signals Sanders needs majority to claim nomination

[WASHINGTON] US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday signaled to Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders that he...

Feb 28, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

California monitoring 8,400 for possible coronavirus but lacks test kits

[BENGALURU] California is monitoring more than 8,400 people for coronavirus symptoms after arrival on commercial...

Feb 28, 2020 06:51 AM
Technology

Facebook sues analytics firm for data misuse

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against oneAudience data intelligence firm over a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.