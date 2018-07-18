You are here

BT World Cup challenge nets S$25,000 for Budding Artists Fund

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Some 4,500 fans caught the WC final at the Singapore Sports Hub.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB

Despite his team winning the World Cup, Steve Ting (above), managing partner at Gryphus Capital Partners, contributed S$10,000 to the BT BAF.
PHOTO: GRYPHUS CAPITAL PARTNERS PTE LTD

Singapore

A TOTAL of S$25,000 has been raised for charity, thanks to the generosity of a group of 16 business leaders who took part in The Business Times-World Cup CEO Challenge.

When the World Cup in Russia reached the Round of 16 on June 30, each of them "adopted" one of the 16 nations and had to back them for the rest of the tournament.

The rules of the CEO Challenge were: If a CEO's team won, he would progress to the next round. However, if his team was eliminated, he had to make a S$1,000 donation to The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF).

After France defeated Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling final in Moscow on Sunday, it was Gryphus Capital's managing partner Steve Ting who emerged the overall winner of the CEO Challenge.

Mr Ting, a veteran in the information communication technology industry, was randomly paired with France.

He did not have to make a donation as his team won the trophy, but not only did he agree to contribute to BT BAF, he also beefed up the amount to S$10,000.

"France are champions and deservedly so. We will miss this World Cup like no other. I must commend The Business Times for taking the effort to organise this BT-World Cup CEO Challenge to raise funds for a worthy cause," he said.

Together with Mr Ting's donation and S$1,000 from each of the 15 other executives, the total amount raised came up to S$25,000.

Among the others who took part were Robson Lee (partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher), Julian Neo (head of Commercial, DHL Singapore) and Alain Vandenborre (executive chairman and founder of Singapore Diamond Investment Exchange).

Mr Lee's team, Croatia, finished runners-up at the World Cup, while Mr Vandenborre followed Belgium all the way to a third-place finish. Mr Neo's team, England, came in fourth.

The money will go to Children for Children (CFC), a community outreach and fundraising event by BT BAF. To celebrate Children's Day this October, CFC aims to bring joy to a thousand underprivileged children with a visit to the Maritime Experiential Museum and SEA Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa.

They will also get to enjoy a musical performance put on by students from CHIJ (Kellock).

CFC is also a fundraiser for BT BAF, an arts training fund that has reached out to over 16,000 financially disadvantaged children and youth to discover their talents and develop confidence through the arts.

BT Editor Wong Wei Kong thanked the 16 executives for taking part in the World Cup CEO Challenge: "World Cup 2018 served up a wonderful sporting spectacle, with lots of surprises and unexpected results.

"The enjoyable month of football also gave us an opportunity to give back, and we thank all the CEOs who generously took part in our World Cup CEO Challenge in support of the BT Budding Artists Fund," he said.

