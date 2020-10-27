You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 10:27 AM

[SINGAPORE] In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis can claim to be of royal blood, descendants of a 19th century monarch who ceded control of the South-east Asian island to the British.

But few residents in one of the world's most cosmopolitan cities are even aware of this lineage, a sore point with Tengku, or Prince, Shawal, acclaimed by some members of his family as "head of the house of Singapore".

"They still exist?" is a response the 51-year-old says he often receives when he tells people he is one of the descendants of Sultan Hussein Shah - whose treaties with the British led to colonial rule and the founding of the modern country.

Mr Shawal is one of several Singaporeans who bear the honorific name tengku, meaning prince or princess in Malay, and claim links to the Sultan.

Until the turn of this century, some of them still lived in their ancestral home, a crowded, dilapidated palace, before they were evicted by the government which turned it into a museum.

SEE ALSO

Why the US election matters to Singapore

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Seventy-nine descendants, of whom 14 were living in the palace, were offered payouts as part of colonial-era deal to provide for the sultan's family, the government said at the time. Many of the others were living overseas, it said.

The legal beneficiaries' names were not made public, making it difficult to verify royal claims.

The Singapore government, which has ruled unbroken since the city-state's independence in 1965, told Reuters that all but one of the payments have been made but it was unable to share more details on the beneficiaries.

"NOT A DYNASTY"

Mr Shawal, who showed Reuters government correspondence identifying him as a beneficiary, still regularly visits the palace-cum-museum and its nearby mosque and cemetery in the city-state's Malay heritage enclave called Kampong Glam.

Despite facing personal issues with his income cut and his logistics job at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Shawal says he devotes time to keeping the sultan's heritage alive by dressing in traditional royal costume and attending celebratory events.

But gaining wider recognition is a challenge, even among a disparate and somewhat divided band of claimants.

Other descendants warn about the dangers of living in the past or are too preoccupied with hardships of the present.

"We are not a dynasty. It is not important whether you are a descendant of the royal family or not," said Indra, a 67-year-old consultant and a tengku who lived in the palace grounds as a child.

"What is crucial is you must earn your life through meritocracy instead of enjoying an ascribed status based on ancestral position."

Mr Indra was described as the great-great-great-great grandson of Sultan Hussein in an article by government-affiliated heritage society Friends of the Museums Singapore last year.

Mr Indra's son, 40-year-old businessman Azan has a two-year-old daughter who would be one of the youngest descendants.

He thinks future generations will not take much interest in the sultan's history. "The past inadvertently takes a back seat and remains uncherished," he said.

For other former palace residents, life in the outside world has been a rude awakening.

Faizal, 43, said after he left the palace in 1999 he took a job as a cleaner in a condominium and would get teased for being the prince who handles garbage.

He now drives a taxi but says he is struggling to make ends meet and has been given financial assistance to cover his daughter's childcare fees. To help out, his wife has taken a part-time job in a McDonald's outlet.

"We are not smart, we are not rich," Mr Faizal said, speaking in English. "We got title only."

In neighbouring Malaysia, a constitutional monarchy where sultans still play an active role in public life, honorific names are far more common.

Of seven Singapore claimants Reuters interviewed, Mr Shawal was the most eager about celebrating his heritage.

But even he had his own doubts about passing on the "burden"of the royal title and did not give it to his daughter at birth.

Now 27 and working for a biotech firm, Puteri has reclaimed her tengku name but says she also finds explaining her credentials an uphill task in a country that has largely forgotten this piece of history.

"Some part of me feels sad because I need to explain who I am. But the moment when they look at Prince Harry they know he is the prince," she said, referring to the globally popular grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Liam Neeson thriller Honest Thief tops quiet US box office again

Keppel Charity Golf raises S$1.57m for charity

Giacometti sculpture in sealed bid auction with US$90m starting price

Giacometti sculpture in sealed bid auction - starting price US$90m

Sashimi with spaghetti? Yes, please. And a slice of mango on top..

Liam Neeson thriller 'Honest Thief' tops quiet US box office again

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 10:01 AM
Garage

Grab and Microsoft to help some drivers transition to tech careers

GRAB is partnering Microsoft to help interested drivers in Singapore switch to entry-level software development...

Oct 27, 2020 09:54 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of China to boost debt team by 40% amid offshore deal surge

[NEW YORK] Bank of China (BOC) plans to expand its headcount in the offshore bond business by 40 per cent as it...

Oct 27, 2020 09:49 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares hit near three-week low as global virus cases resurge

[BENGALURU] Australian shares tracked global stock markets lower on Tuesday and hit a near three-week low, hurt by...

Oct 27, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking Wall Street tumble; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street overnight.

Oct 27, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday morning with losses as investors returned from a long weekend, with Wall...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for