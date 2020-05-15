Cafes and bars reopen in parts of Australia after coronavirus lockdown

Get our introductory offer at only
[SYDNEY] Restaurants, cafes and bars in Australia's most populous state were reopening on Friday after a two-month shutdown under coronavirus lockdown measures, boosting the federal government's bid to get people back in work and the economy back on track.
The easing of quarantine...
