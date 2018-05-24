You are here

TAKING HEART

CapitaLand develops Viet kindergarten with local community

In a workshop, locals from Le Xa, Vietnam, gave design ideas for CapitaLand's first kindergarten
Thu, May 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
BT_20180524_ELKINDY_A_3447873.jpg
Ms Do Thi Vui and her 4-year-old twins Nguyen Ba Minh Khanh (left) and Minh Khoi (right) who are studying at CapitaLand Le Xa Hope Kindergarten.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

Tan Seng Chai, CapitaLand's Group chief people officer and executive director of CapitaLand Hope Foundation, receiving a token of appreciation from Doan Anh Quan, secretary of Tien Lu District Government, at the official inauguration ceremony of CapitaLand Le Xa Hope Kindergarten.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

Singapore

A DANK, dilapidated storeroom built in 1967 was used to keep fertiliser. Later on, it became a kindergarten.

Sitting in the Le Xa commune of Tien Lu, a rural district 75km away from Hanoi, Vietnam, it was divided into two classrooms of 15

