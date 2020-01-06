Capitol Optical keeps an eye on recycling

The Eye for Earth recycling collection system provides consumers with a specially designed recycling bag to contain used blister packs and aluminium foil lids separately.

Singapore

CAPITOL Optical launched its sustainability programme Eye for Earth on Jan 3 to encourage recycling of contact lens packaging.

Singapore's first dedicated contact lens blisters recycling initiative, the Eye for Earth aims to collect, sort and recycle contact lens packaging and is supported by local industry partner SembWaste.

Made of sanitised aluminium and polypropylene, contact lens packaging is highly recyclable with minimal contamination due to the nature of its usage. Therefore, they have a greater chance of re-processing, especially when separated from other plastic recyclables.

The Eye for Earth recycling collection system provides consumers with a specially designed recycling bag to contain used blister packs and aluminium foil lids separately.

Collected recyclables are delivered to local recyclers directly. The foils of the blister packs will be recycled separately, while the plastic packaging will be melted down and re-moulded into recycled products. This consumer-facing pilot initiative will also help users understand the impact of their efforts, highlighting how the materials could be recycled for everyday use such as contributing to park benches and playgrounds.

On contributing to positive environmental change, chief commercial officer Marcus Wong said: "Our Eye for Earth initiative minimises significant plastic waste and ensures that more contact lens packaging can be upcycled. We hope the initiative will transform the way contact lens packaging is discarded, and create a sense of ownership of the environment."